🚌 Oshkosh, WI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Oshkosh has some solid transportation openings right now, from local delivery to regional CDL routes and shop work on heavy equipment.

Here are a few worth a look if you like being on the move or working with big machines.

Employer: General Beverage and Beer Sales Companies

General Beverage and Beer Sales Companies Location: Based in Oshkosh, WI (routes out of Eagle River, WI )

Based in (routes out of ) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $2,000 sign-on bonus)

Family-owned since 1933, this beverage distributor offers a 4-day work week, strong benefits, and long-term stability. You’ll deliver products, rotate stock, and build relationships with customers—great if you like physical work and being home daily.

Employer: EquipmentShare

EquipmentShare Location: Oshkosh, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Shop-based role working on modern heavy equipment using in-house tech tools. Comes with tool/boot reimbursement, OEM training, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays, plus clear paths to grow your skills and career.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Based near Oshkosh, WI (must live within 100 miles of Green Bay, WI )

Based near (must live within 100 miles of ) Type: Full-time company driver

Pay: $1,275–$1,575 weekly average, weekly guarantee of at least $1,000 for first 90 days

Dedicated dry van hauling paper products with 100% no-touch freight and weekly home time. Includes $7,500 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers (less for new drivers), performance pay, paid orientation, and full benefits.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good transportation roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.