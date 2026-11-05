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Osceola

⚠️ Osceola Recycling Week: Dec 28, 2026–Jan 1, 2027

2 days ago
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🚮 Osceola Recycling Week: Dec 28–Jan 1

Osceola’s Recycling Week runs from Monday, December 28, 2026 through Friday, January 1, 2027.

Recycling is picked up every other week and it matches your regular trash day:

  • Tuesday trash day → recycling also on Tuesday
  • Thursday trash day → recycling also on Thursday
  • Friday trash day → recycling also on Friday

If you live in Osceola and get city trash service, put your recycling cart or bins out on your normal trash day during this week, following the usual set-out time and rules.

More Info: Osceola Recycling Week – The City of Osceola, Iowa...

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