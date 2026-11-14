🏛️ Lincoln Township 2026 land values and farm ECF explained

Lincoln Township has set its 2026 agricultural and commercial land values and updated the ECF (Economic Condition Factor) used for assessments. Here’s what the tables are saying in plain language.

Agricultural land values stay the same

For 2026, the base agricultural land value is $2,600 per acre.

For 2025, it was also $2,600 per acre.

So, the township is not changing the base ag land rate from last year.

The first set of sales shows:



A mix of AG (agricultural) and RES (residential) parcels

and parcels

Sale dates from 2023–2024



Sale prices from $70,000 up to $350,000

up to

Tillable land (land that can be farmed) ranging from 0% to 99% of the acres

of the acres

A listed mean tillable value of about $2,661 per acre



Some sales are marked as “Outliers”. These are sales where the price per acre or conditions were far outside the normal range, so they were not used to set the standard land value. Outlier ag/res sales include prices from $50,000 up to $675,000, with tillable percentages from 21% to 96%.

2026 Agricultural ECF (Economic Condition Factor)

The ECF adjusts building values so that assessments line up with actual sale prices.

From the ECF study:



Total sale prices analyzed: $8,200,138



Land & improvements: $3,867,215



Buildings: $4,332,923



CN-D of B (a calculated building value after adjustments): $4,505,108



Calculated ECF: 0.96



So:



2026 ECF: 0.96



2025 ECF: 1.05



That means for 2026, assessed building values on these types of properties will be multiplied by 0.96 instead of 1.05.

The table lists many AG and RES parcels with:



Sale dates from 2023–2025



Sale prices from $50,000 to over $830,000

to over

Tillable percentages from 7% to 89%



Tillable land values per acre commonly in the $10–$55 range



Another group of sales was reviewed but removed from the ECF calculation because they were outside the normal range. These had very high ECF figures (for example 4.91, 9.59, 17.50, up to 63.70), meaning they did not reflect typical market conditions.

2026 Commercial rural land values

For rural commercial land 0–6 acres:



Average value is $6,839 per acre (rounded to $6,800 for 2026 )

(rounded to for )

2025 value was $7,100 per acre



These are based on small rural sales in Marion Township, Sylvan Township, and the City of Reed City, with prices around $9,000–$22,500 and about $0.14–$0.17 per square foot.

Some commercial and residential sales are listed as outliers and were not used because their price per square foot was much higher or lower than the main group.