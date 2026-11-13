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Osceola County
Osceola County urges residents to track El Niño rainfall
7 days ago
Osceola County is urging residents to track rainfall and watch for possible flooding during El Niño, which can bring wetter-than-normal weather to Central Florida. The National Weather Service offers tools to check current rainfall totals across Florida, compare them to past averages, and see how they match past El Niño years. Track rainfall in your area at water.noaa.gov.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Osceola County
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