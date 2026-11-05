$1.25M gift backs new doctor training in county

Blytheville native Ted “Teddy” Huffman and his wife Cheryl have donated $1.25 million to support NYITCOM at A-State in creating a new family medicine residency program in Mississippi County. Their gift will fund renovation of clinic space at Great River Medical Center (GRMC) in Blytheville, to be redesigned by architect Marlon Blackwell and named the Cheryl and Teddy Huffman Family Medicine Residency Clinic, with the program planned to open next year in partnership with St. Bernards Healthcare and the Mississippi County Hospital System.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Osceola Arkansas