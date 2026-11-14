📅 Cozy winter craft night at the library

Join the Osawatomie Public Library on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM for “Third Thursday: Framed Snow Globe Art” at 527 Brown Avenue, Osawatomie, KS 66064.

This free, hands-on craft night will guide you in making your own framed “snow globe” wall art. You can design a winter cottage, snowy forest, or festive holiday scene, and go home with a unique piece of seasonal décor to enjoy all winter.

The event is free, but seats are limited, so plan to get there a bit early to grab a spot.