🔬 Osage, Iowa Science Jobs: Multiple Lab & Research Roles

Osage has some solid science openings right now, especially if you like lab work and sustainable agriculture. These roles are all with the same local biotech hub, but at different levels.

Employer: Sumitomo Chemical: Group Companies of the Americas (Sumitomo Biorational Company)

Sumitomo Chemical: Group Companies of the Americas (Sumitomo Biorational Company) Location: Osage, IA

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on chemistry internship at a state-of-the-art 130,000 sq ft biorational plant. You’ll learn real QC lab methods like HPLC, ICP-OES, CE-SDS, plus GMP basics, while helping test raw materials and finished products that support sustainable agriculture.

Employer: Sumitomo Biorational Company / Valent U.S.A.

Location: Osage, IA

Type: Full-time

Work Schedule: Monday–Friday, 5:00 am – 1:30 pm

Estimated Base Pay: $24.86 – $29.81/hour

Full-time lab role doing insect bioassay testing on raw materials and finished goods, plus rearing insect colonies and keeping the bioassay lab running smoothly. Comes with day-one healthcare, 401(k) with 5% company contribution, incentive/profit-sharing, and generous PTO, all while working on products that support a more sustainable future.

(Note: The Valent BioSciences posting is the same Entomology Analyst role, just cross-listed, so it’s not repeated here.)

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full description, and get that application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.