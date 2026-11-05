🏭 Osage, IA Manufacturing: Multiple 3rd-Shift Roles With $24+/hr Pay

Osage’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in biotech production. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and strong benefits, these night-shift roles are worth a look.

Employer: Sumitomo Biorational Company (Sumitomo Chemical group)

Sumitomo Biorational Company (Sumitomo Chemical group) Location: Osage, IA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00 PM – 7:30 AM, Sunday–Thursday)

Pay: $24.86 – $29.81/hour + $2.00/hour shift premium

Work in a state-of-the-art, 130,000 sq ft fermentation plant making biorational products used in agriculture and public health around the world. You’ll run equipment like fermenters and filtration systems, do in-process testing, and keep things safe and clean.

Why it’s appealing:

Day-one medical, dental, and vision

5% company 401(k) contribution with immediate 100% vesting

with immediate 100% vesting Incentive or profit-sharing program

Generous PTO, holidays, and volunteer days

Night shift schedule with extra pay and steady full-time hours

Note: The other links provided are duplicate postings for this same 3rd-shift Production Operator role.

If this looks like a fit, don’t wait—night-shift roles with solid pay and benefits tend to go fast. Click through, skim the full description, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.