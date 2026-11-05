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🏭 Osage, IA Manufacturing: Multiple 3rd-Shift Roles With $24+/hr Pay
Osage’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in biotech production. If you like hands-on work, steady hours, and strong benefits, these night-shift roles are worth a look.
Production Operator – 3rd Shift
- Employer: Sumitomo Biorational Company (Sumitomo Chemical group)
- Location: Osage, IA
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00 PM – 7:30 AM, Sunday–Thursday)
- Pay: $24.86 – $29.81/hour + $2.00/hour shift premium
Work in a state-of-the-art, 130,000 sq ft fermentation plant making biorational products used in agriculture and public health around the world. You’ll run equipment like fermenters and filtration systems, do in-process testing, and keep things safe and clean.
Why it’s appealing:
- Day-one medical, dental, and vision
- 5% company 401(k) contribution with immediate 100% vesting
- Incentive or profit-sharing program
- Generous PTO, holidays, and volunteer days
- Night shift schedule with extra pay and steady full-time hours
Note: The other links provided are duplicate postings for this same 3rd-shift Production Operator role.
If this looks like a fit, don’t wait—night-shift roles with solid pay and benefits tend to go fast. Click through, skim the full description, and get your application in soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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