🚨 Measles exposure at Osage clinic; 50 Iowa cases in 2026

🚨 Measles exposure alert at Osage health center

Iowa health officials are responding to a measles outbreak with 50 confirmed cases so far in 2026, with person-to-person spread in the state and a large outbreak nearby in Wisconsin.

They’ve identified two public exposure times at Mitchell County Regional Health Center, 616 N 8th St, Osage, Iowa:

Thursday, October 29, 2026 – 9:45am to 1:00pm

Friday, October 30, 2026 – 10:55am to 2:15pm

If you were at the health center during these times, watch for measles symptoms: fever, cough, red or watery eyes, runny nose, and a rash. If you get symptoms, call your doctor or nearest ER before you go in and tell them you may have been exposed to measles.

Anyone who is not vaccinated or unsure about their measles immunity should talk with their healthcare provider or local public health agency about getting the MMR vaccine.

Measles case counts and new exposure locations are updated weekly on Thursdays on the Iowa HHS Center for Acute Disease Epidemiology website.