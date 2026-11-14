Osage Beach has a nice mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from big national chains to specialty sales. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Osage Beach, MO

Type: Part-time (Temporary)

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help with photo services and online order pickup. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, and training programs (benefits typically tied to a 30-hour work week).

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #815

Walmart Supercenter #815 Location: 4252 Highway 54, Osage Beach, MO 65065

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $34/hour + possible hourly premiums and annual or quarterly performance incentives

+ possible hourly premiums and Why it’s worth a look: Lead the fresh foods area, keeping meat and produce stocked, rotated, and safe. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental leave, disability coverage, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Premium Retail Services (Acosta Group)

Location: Osage Beach, MO 65065

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15/hour base with uncapped commission (top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions)

with (top 25% earn with commissions) Why it’s worth a look: In-store wireless expert role where you sell phones, upgrades, and accessories, and help customers set up devices. Offers no-copay telemedicine health benefit, coaching, and clear paths to grow your sales career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—retail roles in Osage Beach tend to open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.