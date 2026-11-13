undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Osage Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Osage Beach is busy in healthcare right now, with options from entry-level patient care to high-paying clinical roles. If you want steady work and strong benefits, these are worth a look.
Staff Pharmacist
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Osage Beach, MO (4252 Highway 54)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $98,000 – $172,000 per year (plus performance bonuses)
Work at the top of your license in a busy retail pharmacy, counseling patients, giving vaccines, and leading techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for degrees and certificates.
Travel Respiratory Therapist – $1,772/week
- Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health (Health Carousel – Travel Allied)
- Location: Osage Beach, MO
- Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)
- Schedule: 36 hours/week, 12-hour night shifts
- Pay: $1,772 per week (based on 36 hours; stipend details to be confirmed)
Short-term travel contract for an experienced Respiratory Therapist who wants solid weekly pay and benefits that start day one. Perks include weekly pay, housing options, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, license reimbursement, wellness programs, and referral bonuses.
Dialysis Patient Care Technician (PCT)
- Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)
- Location: Osage Beach, MO (1027 Palisades Blvd)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Four 10-hour shifts starting at 5 a.m., Sundays off, no overnights
- Pay: $17–$20 per hour, experience not required
Hands-on role caring for patients with kidney disease in a nonprofit clinic with a lower patient load. You get paid 12-week training, medical/dental/vision, PTO plus sick bank, retirement match up to 8%, and education reimbursement, and you don’t need prior dialysis experience.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.