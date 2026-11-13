Osage Beach is busy in healthcare right now, with options from entry-level patient care to high-paying clinical roles. If you want steady work and strong benefits, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Osage Beach, MO (4252 Highway 54)

(4252 Highway 54) Type: Full-time

Salary: $98,000 – $172,000 per year (plus performance bonuses)

Work at the top of your license in a busy retail pharmacy, counseling patients, giving vaccines, and leading techs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health (Health Carousel – Travel Allied)

Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health (Health Carousel – Travel Allied) Location: Osage Beach, MO

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Schedule: 36 hours/week, 12-hour night shifts

Pay: $1,772 per week (based on 36 hours; stipend details to be confirmed)

Short-term travel contract for an experienced Respiratory Therapist who wants solid weekly pay and benefits that start day one. Perks include weekly pay, housing options, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, license reimbursement, wellness programs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI)

Location: Osage Beach, MO (1027 Palisades Blvd)

(1027 Palisades Blvd) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Four 10-hour shifts starting at 5 a.m. , Sundays off , no overnights

Four 10-hour shifts starting at , , Pay: $17–$20 per hour, experience not required

Hands-on role caring for patients with kidney disease in a nonprofit clinic with a lower patient load. You get paid 12-week training, medical/dental/vision, PTO plus sick bank, retirement match up to 8%, and education reimbursement, and you don’t need prior dialysis experience.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.