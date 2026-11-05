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Osage Beach
Osage Beach Holiday Lights Return Dec. 1–31
5 days ago
The Osage Beach Holiday Lights drive-through display will run at Osage Beach City Park, 950 Hatchery Rd. from December 1 through December 31, 2026. The light show is open every night during this period, and admission is FREE, with donations accepted.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Osage Beach
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