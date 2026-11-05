🏥 Osage Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Osage Beach healthcare is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills or want to grow in hospital work, there are some solid options right now.

Employer: Compassus

Compassus Location: Osage Beach, MO (home-based hospice care)

(home-based hospice care) Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Help hospice patients stay comfortable at home while working flexible PRN hours. Certified Nursing Assistant is highly preferred, and you’ll get strong support, health benefits (even for part-time), PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Springboard Health

Springboard Health Location: Osage Beach, MO

Type: Travel / Contract (13 weeks)

Pay: About $3,300 per week (40 hrs/week, 10-hour day shifts; package includes taxable + tax-free stipend, per posting)

Travel role for an experienced Cath Lab Tech handling cardiac caths, angioplasties, and EP procedures. Good fit if you’re comfortable reading EKGs and want strong weekly pay with a set day-shift schedule.

Employer: Lake Regional Health System

Location: Osage Beach, MO – Central Sterile

Type: PRN, varied shifts (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed

Support the OR by washing, disinfecting, and processing instruments to keep surgeries safe. They want someone with CRCST or CST certification (or willing to get certified within 2 years) and offer in-house training plus a team-focused hospital setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, unit, or benefits) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.