Feather River Recreation & Park District will host Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 5 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM; tickets cost $15 per attendee, and all attendees and children over 2 years must be registered. Tickets may only be bought at the FRRPD District Office, online through RecDesk, or at the event location if available; FRRPD does not sell tickets through its website, social media, or any unauthorized third-party sellers. For questions, call 530-533-2011 or visit www.frrpd.com; more event details: https://www.frrpd.com/2026-12-05-breakfast-with-santa.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Feather River Recreation & Park District