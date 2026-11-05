⚠️ Nov. 10, 2026 LOAPUD board meeting canceled

⚠️ November 10 LOAPUD board meeting canceled

The Lake Oroville Area Public Utility District Board of Directors has canceled its regularly scheduled meeting that was set for November 10, 2026. The meeting was canceled because there is no business needing immediate Board action.

All items that were going to be considered on November 10, including the Consent Agenda, will be moved to the next regular meeting.

The next regular Board meeting is now scheduled for December 8, 2026 at the District office.

If you follow District decisions or were planning to attend the November meeting, please update your calendar to the December 8, 2026 meeting instead.