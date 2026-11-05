🐶 Gentle Seniors & Playful Pups Ready for Adoption in Oroville

Looking for a new four-legged friend in Oroville, CA? These adoptable dogs are hoping for a cozy home, soft bed, and a family to love.

Breed: Brittany

Brittany Age: Senior (about 10–12 years)

Senior (about 10–12 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Weight: About 27 lbs

About 27 lbs Shelter/Rescue: NBRAN California

Phone: (916) 296-5195

Miss Bella is a lovely senior lady who still enjoys life and her daily exercise. She currently walks 1–2 miles a day, then is happy to snooze and relax for the rest of the day. She’s described as a “love sponge” who soaks up pets and couch cuddles.

Bella is good with other dogs in the home and would enjoy a friendly playmate, but she’d also be very happy as the center of your world. If you’re looking for a calmer companion who still likes a nice walk, Bella could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Bella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white markings

Black with white markings Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Northwest S.P.C.A.

Phone: (530) 533-7636

Smokeybear is a tiny puppy with a big dose of charm. His cute white markings make him stand out, but it’s his sweet, lovable personality that really shines. He’s full of puppy energy, ready to bring smiles, laughter, and lots of love to his new family.

If you’re ready for puppy training, playtime, and snuggles, Smokeybear could be the little heart-stealer you’ve been waiting for.

👉 Meet Smokeybear and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Oroville, consider calling the shelters listed above to schedule a meet-and-greet. Sharing this post with friends and neighbors can also help these dogs find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.