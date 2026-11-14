Orono’s research scene is busy right now, especially at UMaine. If you’re into lab work, field science, or applied engineering, there are several solid roles open with clear salary ranges.

Employer: University of Maine (via CHEManager International listing)

University of Maine (via listing) Location: Orono, ME

Salary: $52,000–$54,000 typical hiring range

typical hiring range Type: Full-time, postdoctoral

This role joins the Laboratory of Renewable Nanomaterials to scale up hybrid molded fiber technology, from basic science to industrial-scale processing. Great fit if you have a recent PhD in areas like bioproducts, pulp and paper, wood or polymer science, and hands-on experience with cellulose nanomaterials and advanced analytical tools.

Employer: University of Maine , Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (via CHEManager International listing)

, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering (via CHEManager International listing) Location: Orono, ME

Salary: $80,000–$90,000 typical hiring range

typical hiring range Type: Full-time, non-tenure-track, academic-year

This is a research + teaching role centered on the Accelerated Soil Stabilization (AS2) project, focusing on accelerated mineral carbonation and geotechnical engineering. You’ll lead research, supervise students, and teach two courses per year, with chances to build your own projects and pursue external funding.

Employer: University of Maine

Location: Orono, ME (field work in Alaska and other sites)

Salary: Up to $60,000 typical hiring range

typical hiring range Type: Full-time

Perfect if you like hands-on instruments and fieldwork. You’ll maintain, repair, and deploy geophysical equipment for the Polar Geophysics Lab, and train students and researchers on using tools like radar and other sensors at remote field sites.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and UMaine often has related roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.