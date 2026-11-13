📢 New UMaine podcast explores how Earth was made

UMaine professor Jacquelyn Gill has launched a new podcast, “Jax and Phoebe Make a Planet,” all about how our planet formed and changed over time.

Gill co-hosts the show with Phoebe Cohen, a paleontologist and geosciences professor at Williams College. The first episode, released on Carl Sagan’s birthday, looks at how Earth, the moon, and water came to be, using the idea of baking an apple pie to explain the “ingredients” needed to build a planet.

Each episode comes with two infographics for educators plus a link to related teaching materials, making it handy for teachers, homeschoolers, and science-loving families.

You can listen to “Jax and Phoebe Make a Planet” on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud, or Spotify.