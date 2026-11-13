📅 UMaine’s 39th annual Culturefest highlighted on TV

News Center Maine recently featured the University of Maine’s 39th annual Culturefest in Orono. At this event, students and community members came together to celebrate traditions from more than 25 countries through food, clothing, and cultural displays.

Orlina Botev, director of international programs at UMaine, noted that many people underestimate how diverse Maine really is.

This item is a recap of the coverage and does not list future dates or details for attending, but it shows an ongoing effort at UMaine to share and celebrate different cultures with the wider community.