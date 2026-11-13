📢 Donate Toys for Tots at Orono Police Department

The Orono Police Department is serving as a Toys for Tots drop-off site this holiday season.

You can help brighten the holidays for local kids by donating a new, unwrapped toy or gift.

Drop-off details:

Location: Orono Police Department Lobby

Orono Police Department Lobby Dates: November 12 – December 10

Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Every donation helps a child in our community have a more joyful holiday. If you’re able, pick up an extra toy on your next shopping trip and drop it off at the station lobby.