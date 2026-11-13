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Orono
📢 Donate new toys for local kids by December 10
9 days ago
📢 Donate Toys for Tots at Orono Police Department
The Orono Police Department is serving as a Toys for Tots drop-off site this holiday season.
You can help brighten the holidays for local kids by donating a new, unwrapped toy or gift.
Drop-off details:
- Location: Orono Police Department Lobby
- Dates: November 12 – December 10
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Every donation helps a child in our community have a more joyful holiday. If you’re able, pick up an extra toy on your next shopping trip and drop it off at the station lobby.
More Info: Toys for Tots • Orono, MN
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