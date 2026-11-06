📅 Drop-in Conversational Italian class in Orono

📅 Learn Italian with neighbors in Orono

Join fellow community members for Conversational Italian on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM.

The group meets in the Dana and Mary Ann Devoe Community Room, 39 Pine Street, Orono, ME 04473.

This is a relaxed, round-table style class focused on speaking Italian. No previous experience and no registration are needed — just show up and join the conversation.

The organizers plan to offer this language-learning meetup on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays of each month at 11:00 AM.