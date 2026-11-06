Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Orofino

📅 Orofino Christmas parade & county-wide holiday events

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aw58p_1GoUUvKF00

📅 Orofino Christmas parade, contests & holiday fun all December

Orofino and Clearwater County have a full month of holiday activities:

  • Dec. 4Christmas Parade & Old Fashioned Tree Lighting in Orofino City Park. Theme: “Where Timber, Tradition and Christmas Come Together.”

    • Parade starts at 6 pm.
    • Tree lighting and pictures with Santa follow the parade.
    • Bed races are also part of the fun.
    • To be in the Old Fashioned Light Parade, sign up free at LCCU in Orofino, or contact the Chamber at 208-476-4335 or 6cdirector@gmail.com. No Chamber membership needed.

  • Dec. 1–16Holiday Passport Program: Pick up a free passport at the Chamber, visit listed businesses, get all spots marked, and return it by Dec. 16, 5 pm to enter a prize drawing on Dec. 18.

  • Dec. 1–13Storefront Decorating Contest (county-wide). Free to enter and vote. Vote Dec. 9–13 by phone, at the Chamber office voting box, or by email. Community winners announced Dec. 16.

  • Dec. 16–20 – Vote for the County Grand Champion storefront. Winner announced Dec. 23.

  • Dec. 1–31Holiday Open Houses in all communities. Chamber members can list events on the online calendar or submit via the event form. For membership or help posting events, call 208-476-4335 or email 6cdirector@gmail.com.

More Info: Old Fashioned Light Parade & Festivities In Orofin...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments