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📅 Orofino Christmas parade & county-wide holiday events
📅 Orofino Christmas parade, contests & holiday fun all December
Orofino and Clearwater County have a full month of holiday activities:
Dec. 4 – Christmas Parade & Old Fashioned Tree Lighting in Orofino City Park. Theme: “Where Timber, Tradition and Christmas Come Together.”
- Parade starts at 6 pm.
- Tree lighting and pictures with Santa follow the parade.
- Bed races are also part of the fun.
- To be in the Old Fashioned Light Parade, sign up free at LCCU in Orofino, or contact the Chamber at 208-476-4335 or 6cdirector@gmail.com. No Chamber membership needed.
Dec. 1–16 – Holiday Passport Program: Pick up a free passport at the Chamber, visit listed businesses, get all spots marked, and return it by Dec. 16, 5 pm to enter a prize drawing on Dec. 18.
Dec. 1–13 – Storefront Decorating Contest (county-wide). Free to enter and vote. Vote Dec. 9–13 by phone, at the Chamber office voting box, or by email. Community winners announced Dec. 16.
Dec. 16–20 – Vote for the County Grand Champion storefront. Winner announced Dec. 23.
Dec. 1–31 – Holiday Open Houses in all communities. Chamber members can list events on the online calendar or submit via the event form. For membership or help posting events, call 208-476-4335 or email 6cdirector@gmail.com.
More Info: Old Fashioned Light Parade & Festivities In Orofin...
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