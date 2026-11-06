📅 Orofino Christmas parade & county-wide holiday events

📅 Orofino Christmas parade, contests & holiday fun all December

Orofino and Clearwater County have a full month of holiday activities:

Dec. 4 – Christmas Parade & Old Fashioned Tree Lighting in Orofino City Park. Theme: “Where Timber, Tradition and Christmas Come Together.” Parade starts at 6 pm .

. Tree lighting and pictures with Santa follow the parade.

follow the parade. Bed races are also part of the fun.

are also part of the fun. To be in the Old Fashioned Light Parade, sign up free at LCCU in Orofino, or contact the Chamber at 208-476-4335 or 6cdirector@gmail.com. No Chamber membership needed.

Dec. 1–16 – Holiday Passport Program: Pick up a free passport at the Chamber, visit listed businesses, get all spots marked, and return it by Dec. 16, 5 pm to enter a prize drawing on Dec. 18.

Dec. 1–13 – Storefront Decorating Contest (county-wide). Free to enter and vote. Vote Dec. 9–13 by phone, at the Chamber office voting box, or by email. Community winners announced Dec. 16.

Dec. 16–20 – Vote for the County Grand Champion storefront. Winner announced Dec. 23.