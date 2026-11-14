Healthcare hiring is steady in Oro Valley right now, especially for hands-on hospital support roles. If you like fast-paced work and being close to patient care, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Oro Valley Hospital

Oro Valley Hospital Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Oro Valley, AZ Type: Part-time / PRN, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Work in the ICU helping nurses with vital signs, daily care, and patient comfort. Good fit if you’re a CNA or PCT (or nursing student) who wants critical-care experience and flexible PRN hours.

Employer: Oro Valley Hospital

Oro Valley Hospital Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Oro Valley, AZ Type: Part-time / PRN, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Join the float pool and help on different units where you’re needed most. Great if you like variety, learning multiple areas, and want to build broad hospital experience.

Employer: Oro Valley Hospital

Oro Valley Hospital Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Oro Valley, AZ Type: Part-time / PRN, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Same float pool PCT role, but on night shift—ideal if you prefer quieter halls, night differentials (if offered), or need a schedule that fits daytime commitments.

Employer: Oro Valley Hospital

Oro Valley Hospital Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Oro Valley, AZ Type: Full-time, Day shift

Salary: Not listed

Watch heart rhythms on telemetry monitors, spot arrhythmias, and alert the care team. Good for someone with EKG/telemetry training who wants a focused, tech-heavy role in cardiac monitoring.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital lists related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.