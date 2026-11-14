📢 Public hearing on Oro Valley code updates to match new General Plan

The Planning and Zoning Commission is holding a public hearing on proposed code amendments that would update Section 22.2 and other chapters to use language and terms from OV’s Path Forward, the town’s new General Plan.

When: Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 6 PM

Where: Council Chambers, 11000 N. La Cañada Dr.

On display until: December 1, 2026, 6 PM

These changes are about aligning the town’s zoning and development code with the new long‑range plan for the community.

Residents are invited to attend, listen, and share input.

For more details, go to OVprojects.com and search for “General Plan Alignment – Code Amendment – 2602374.”