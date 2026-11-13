Oro Valley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals hiring for hands-on clinical roles. If you want steady hours, strong benefits, and a chance to care for your neighbors, these are worth a look.

Employer: Oro Valley Hospital

Oro Valley Hospital Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Work in the OR supporting surgeons and the perioperative team. You’ll prep and maintain sterile fields, pass instruments, help with positioning and counts, and keep cases running smoothly. Health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, student loan repayment help, and more.

Employer: Northwest Healthcare

Northwest Healthcare Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Competitive pay with full benefits (exact amount not listed)

Support pharmacists with preparing, compounding, and dispensing meds in a hospital pharmacy. You’ll handle inventory, records, and automated dispensing systems while working closely with nurses and other staff. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, PTO, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.