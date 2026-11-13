Oro Valley has a few solid housekeeping roles open right now, especially in senior living communities. Good fit if you like keeping spaces clean, safe, and welcoming.

Employer: La Posada at Park Centre

La Posada at Park Centre Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time housekeeping role on a beautiful senior living campus with guaranteed 32 hours/week, PTO, 401(k) with company match, health insurance, a mileage incentive if you live 15+ miles away, free on-site fitness center, and a preschool discount. You’ll clean resident rooms and common areas, sanitize surfaces, and support a clean, safe environment while working closely with seniors and staff.

Employer: La Posada at Park Centre

La Posada at Park Centre Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is the same full-time Housekeeper role at La Posada, posted on Indeed, with the same benefits: 32 guaranteed hours, PTO, 401(k) match, health insurance, mileage incentive, and more. The posting notes high school education preferred and skills like customer service, dependability, and honesty.

Note: These two La Posada links point to the same position, just on different job boards.

Employer: Stellar Senior Living

Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time housekeeping job in a senior living community, focused on keeping resident apartments and common areas clean and safe. You’ll stock your cleaning cart, dust and mop, handle trash safely, follow infection-control rules, and respect each resident’s privacy and preferences.

If one of these looks right for you, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.