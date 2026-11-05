🏥 Oro Valley, AZ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Hands-On Roles

Oro Valley’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital bedside care to clinic support and even animal urgent care. Here are several solid roles if you like being right in the middle of patient care.

Employer: Northwest Healthcare

Northwest Healthcare Location: Oro Valley, AZ (hospital Med Surg unit)

(hospital Med Surg unit) Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Support nurses on a Med Surg floor by helping with vital signs, daily care (bathing, feeding, mobility), and keeping rooms safe and clean. Great fit if you’re a CNA or PCT (or in nursing school) and want hands-on hospital experience with direct patient contact.

Employer: Northwest Healthcare

Location: Clinic at 7890 N. Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743 (serving Oro Valley area)

(serving Oro Valley area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a busy primary care clinic doing vitals, rooming patients, phone triage, and front-desk tasks like scheduling and referrals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and career development support—nice role if you’re early in your MA career and want steady hours.

Employer: Oro Valley Hospital

Location: Clinic at 7890 N. Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ 85743

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar MA role at the same Cortaro clinic, posted under Oro Valley Hospital. You’ll support providers with exams, patient intake, and admin work, with strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and growth opportunities. Good option if you want a clinic job tied to a hospital system.

Employer: American Veterinary Group (UrgentVet)

Location: Oro Valley, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a fast-paced after-hours urgent care clinic for dogs and cats, handling animal restraint, lab work, catheter placement, and client education. Includes health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, scrub allowance, discounted vet care, and tuition support for vet tech students—ideal if you love animals and want a clinical role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—getting your foot in the door often leads to even better roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.