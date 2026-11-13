The Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens will host Little Notes & Narratives: Mini Music Makers for children ages 3 to 5 on Thursday, Nov. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the OMAM Classroom, 78 E. Granada Blvd. Kids will explore rhythm and melody with guided lessons, hands-on instruments, and story time; admission is free, but seats are limited and a parent, guardian, or caregiver must stay with each child. To register, sign up through the museum’s website or call 386-676-3347.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ormond Memorial Art Museum & Gardens