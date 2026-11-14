There are some handy free items and local deals available in and around Ormond Beach right now. If you’re moving, setting up a room, or looking for hair color services, these might be a good fit.

Item: Free moving boxes, all sizes and shapes

Condition: Not stated, mix of sizes

Location: Old Dixie Hwy, Flagler Beach, FL (short drive from Ormond Beach)

Source: nextdoor.com

A batch of free moving boxes in many shapes and sizes. Good if you’re packing up a home, garage, or storage unit and don’t want to buy new boxes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Collection of various sized moving boxes, including Home Depot brand

Condition: Not stated, assorted sizes

Location: Old Dixie Hwy, Flagler Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Another set of free moving boxes, including some Home Depot boxes. Ideal for packing, organizing, or storage. Could pair well with the other Flagler Beach box listing if you need a lot.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Offer: In-home hair color studio (service, not a free item)

Location: Plantation Oaks, Ormond Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor in Plantation Oaks has turned a spare bedroom into a private hair color studio after closing her regular salon. She’s looking for 5–10 local clients who want Saturday appointments and mentions she loves doing color, highlights, blondes, reds, and more.

Note: This is a service listing, not clearly marked as free. Check the post for pricing or any special offers before booking.

👉 See this listing on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen metal bed frame with wooden slats + queen box frame riser with wooden slats

Condition: Described as sturdy; curb alert (first come, first served)

Location: Ormond Lakes, Ormond Beach, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This curb alert includes:

Queen-sized metal bed frame with wooden slats and all hardware

with wooden slats and all hardware Queen box frame riser with wooden slats and all hardware

Perfect if you need a full queen bed setup and don’t want to buy new. Since it’s a curb alert, it may be picked up quickly—no guarantee it will still be there.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and local deals tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.