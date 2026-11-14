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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Ormond Beach Today
There are some handy free items and local deals available in and around Ormond Beach right now. If you’re moving, setting up a room, or looking for hair color services, these might be a good fit.
Moving Boxes Free
Item: Free moving boxes, all sizes and shapes
Condition: Not stated, mix of sizes
Location: Old Dixie Hwy, Flagler Beach, FL (short drive from Ormond Beach)
Source: nextdoor.com
A batch of free moving boxes in many shapes and sizes. Good if you’re packing up a home, garage, or storage unit and don’t want to buy new boxes.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Assorted Moving Boxes
Item: Collection of various sized moving boxes, including Home Depot brand
Condition: Not stated, assorted sizes
Location: Old Dixie Hwy, Flagler Beach, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
Another set of free moving boxes, including some Home Depot boxes. Ideal for packing, organizing, or storage. Could pair well with the other Flagler Beach box listing if you need a lot.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
In Home Haircolor Studio (Service Offer)
Offer: In-home hair color studio (service, not a free item)
Location: Plantation Oaks, Ormond Beach, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
A neighbor in Plantation Oaks has turned a spare bedroom into a private hair color studio after closing her regular salon. She’s looking for 5–10 local clients who want Saturday appointments and mentions she loves doing color, highlights, blondes, reds, and more.
Note: This is a service listing, not clearly marked as free. Check the post for pricing or any special offers before booking.
👉 See this listing on nextdoor.com
Free: Queen Metal Bed Frame and Bunker Board Riser
Item: Queen metal bed frame with wooden slats + queen box frame riser with wooden slats
Condition: Described as sturdy; curb alert (first come, first served)
Location: Ormond Lakes, Ormond Beach, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
This curb alert includes:
- Queen-sized metal bed frame with wooden slats and all hardware
- Queen box frame riser with wooden slats and all hardware
Perfect if you need a full queen bed setup and don’t want to buy new. Since it’s a curb alert, it may be picked up quickly—no guarantee it will still be there.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items and local deals tend to go fast, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.