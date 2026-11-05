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Orleans
📅 Nov 9: Nauset school regional agreement meeting in Orleans
7 days ago
📅 School regional agreement meeting with public comment
The Nauset Regional School Committee – Regional Agreement Subcommittee will meet on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 9:00 AM.
Where:
- Central Office Conference Room, 78 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans, MA
- Or online via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89480816335
This subcommittee will:
- Review and discuss the latest version of the Restated Regional Agreement
- Hear information from member town reps about capital assessment discussions
- Discuss next steps in the regional agreement restatement process
There is a public comment period. Each speaker may comment for up to 3 minutes on matters within the committee’s authority that are on the agenda.
The district will be videotaping this public meeting. Anyone else wishing to video or audio record must inform the Chair.
More Info: Calendar • NRSC Regional Agreement Subcommittee Or...
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