Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Orlando Weekly

    ‘Nowhere else to go’: Florida seniors struggle to recover from back-to-back hurricanes

    By Kylie Williams, Fresh Take Florida,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UnrjS_0w6BjSRo00
    Denise Bruno stands outside her damaged home in Orange Acres in Sarasota, Florida, Oct. 12, 2024, three days after Hurricane Milton passed through Sarasota. Many residents in her community are elderly or disabled, Bruno said, which makes it hard to recover from hurricanes.
    Libbie Bowers sat near the wreckage of her storage shed, deciding which of her belongings were salvageable. Some of Bowers’ possessions floated in the lake behind her house, while other bits lay strewn across neighboring lawns.

    Bowers, 85, chose to stay in her Bradenton duplex during Hurricane Milton, which roared through her retirement community Wednesday night with winds over 100 mph. As she sat in her bathroom with food, water and her tabby cat, Sadie, Bowers wished she had heeded the evacuation orders.


    “It was just like a train coming through,” she said.

    The retired social worker emerged from her home Thursday morning to see her carport and shed were demolished during the storm, and many of her belongings tossed among fallen tree limbs. Bowers began the long process of cleaning up but struggled due to her age and knee replacement surgery last year.

    Friends and neighbors from her community pitched in to help Bowers clean up debris, salvage what they could and dump what was too waterlogged to keep. Without help from those around her, Bowers said she wouldn’t have been able to manage. Despite the loss of her shed and carport, Bowers said she was fortunate to suffer little damage to her home.

    “I wanted to cry,” Bowers said. “Then I said, ‘No, don’t cry. Be thankful that everything in here is intact.”


    Florida has long been a draw for senior citizens, with warm weather and seaside views drawing millions of retirees to the Sunshine State. Gov. Ron DeSantis once joked that Florida was “God’s waiting room.” Yet the neighborhoods of RVs, small condos and manufactured homes, popular among the 65-and-up crowd, aren’t built to withstand the wrath of a major hurricane. After suffering back-to-back blows from hurricanes Helene and Milton just two weeks apart, Gulf Coast seniors are struggling to recover from a devastating storm season that’s not yet over.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366fx2_0w6BjSRo00
    Libbie Bowers stands near the last remaining items of her shed in Sarasota, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024. Before neighbors came to help, her yard was covered with her ruined possessions, Bowers said.

    Ruth Strickland, 87, lives in the same retirement community as Bowers and chose to evacuate for the first time in her life during Hurricane Milton. While her duplex survived the storm, Strickland said this hurricane season has been the worst the community has seen.

    Strickland has a severe hearing disability and back problems, making it difficult for her to evacuate or handle the fallout of a storm. With both of her adult children living out of state, Strickland relied on members of her retirement community to help prepare her home and flee further inland.

    Many of Strickland’s neighbors also have physical disabilities that compound the effects of already devastating hurricanes, she said. Losing access to electricity, water and cell service after a storm can be dire for an elderly person, especially if they live alone.


    “If I didn’t live here, I don’t think I could handle it,” Strickland said.

    In nearby Sarasota, the retirement community of Orange Acres was left in tatters after both hurricanes. Richard Asp, 77, stood on a ladder Saturday morning attempting to fix the side of his roof. Asp lost his roof to Hurricane Ian in 2022 but said he never dealt with anything like the double whammy of Helene and Milton.

    Helene took out Asp’s carport and lanai, and he boarded his windows in anticipation of Milton. Without those preparations, Asp said he’s not sure there would’ve been much left of his home.

    Asp and his wife Joelanne, 78, live on a fixed income as retirees. Trying to make ends meet amid rising inflation has been a struggle, Richard said – adding in the cost of hurricane repairs makes that situation impossible.


    “We have a certain amount each week that we spend on groceries,” Richard said. “And we just have less and less in our cart.”

    Richard Asp, who worked in software, and Joelanne Asp, a retired nursing assistant, are considering going back to work after Helene and Milton. They applied for FEMA assistance and are awaiting a home inspection from the agency.

    Another Orange Acres resident, Nancy Sarson, 82, saw only minor damage to her roof and carport during Helene – then Milton struck just two weeks later. The storm demolished Sarson’s lanai, mangled the roof and crumpled the metal shutters on her home like paper.

    After Milton, Sarson’s existing health conditions made an already nightmarish recovery process worse. Sarson had part of her lung removed after having lung cancer, and said she’s afraid her leaking roof will grow mold. Without electricity or a generator, the heat makes it hard for her to breathe, she said.


    “I don’t know how I’ll ever be able to live there,” Sarson said, her voice choked with tears. “But I have nowhere else to go.”

    Sarson said she damaged her shoulder dragging wreckage from her home to the curb because she couldn’t find anyone to help. She has no family, and has struggled to get in contact with FEMA for assistance. The Orange Acres managers do their best to help, she said, but there’s only so much they can do.

    Dealing with the aftermath of two hurricanes alone has been “really hard,” Sarson said. Milton cut off Sarson’s access to cell service and electricity to charge her phone. Not being able to get in touch with friends or watch the news has left her feeling isolated, she said.

    Sarson’s food stamps and limited income aren’t enough to survive, she said, let alone adding the cost of damages from Helene and Milton.

    “I have $20 in the bank, and I have no savings, and I have no insurance,” she said. “And I don’t know what to do.”

    Denise Bruno, 66, is one of the youngest residents of Orange Acres. Bruno said many of her neighbors have serious health conditions or lack the mobility to recover from hurricane season.

    When Hurricane Milton hit, Bruno was on shift as a housekeeper. During the storm, she repeated the phrase, “I don’t have a home,” to herself over and over to prepare for the worst, she said.

    Milton swept away Bruno’s shed, ruined her washing machine and dryer and shattered her windows. Despite the damage, Bruno considers herself lucky, she said. Many of her neighbors had their roofs ripped off, while her home of over a decade only saw some damage.

    “I was really scared,” Bruno said. “But you know, you gotta pick up the pieces and move on.”
    ___

    This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service of the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at williamskylie@ufl.edu . You can donate to support our students here .

    Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

    Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    DeSantis blames gas station owners and 'loophole' in state law for Florida fuel shortage
    Orlando Weekly1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post11 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Shaquille O’Neal throws a Bass All-Stars block party in downtown Orlando
    Orlando Weekly14 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Is this the best Hamburger in Illinos?
    Chicago Food King24 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy