Did DeSantis get it right? Orange-Osceola state attorney candidates make final Election Day pitches

For the past year, suspended Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell has battled to get her job back after her removal by Gov. Ron DeSantis — accused of failing to “faithfully” and more aggressively prosecute crime.

The Democrat’s suspension — after what DeSantis and allies said was a pattern of being “soft on crime” and public spats with law enforcement leaders in Orange and Osceola counties — led to the appointment of Andrew Bain, a former Orange County judge. Running as a no-party-affiliated candidate, he seeks to retain his seat on a tougher approach to prosecuting people accused of violent felonies.

Worrell’s suspension, which was upheld by the Florida Supreme Court, made her one of two progressives seeking to get jobs back as their region’s chief prosecutor. The other is in Hillsborough County, where State Attorney Andrew Warren also was suspended by the governor and is running against his appointed replacement — and questions remain over whether either will again be suspended by DeSantis should they win.

But ultimately, the race between them asks voters a critical question: Did the governor get it right?

Final pitches to voters

Worrell has defended her time as state attorney, asserting — to news outlets and in public debates — she was following the law while tackling violent crime and offering alternatives to prosecution for certain first-time offenders.

“This suspension is invalid,” Worrell told the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board. “Yes, every day there are things that we can all improve on and do differently, but my stance and my view on policy is not one of those things.”

Meanwhile, Bain has boasted of turning the office around, with nearly full staffing and more aggressively going after people accused of violent felonies, while expanding some of the same programs under Worrell and creating others through community partnerships.

“That is the product of what needs to be done, not just words,” Bain said during the Sept. 20 debate.

Running as a candidate with no party affiliation, he mainly has the backing of conservative voters, law enforcement and Republican Party leaders — the latter embroiled in accusations of a plot to put forth a candidate only to have the primary winner, defense attorney Seth Hyman, drop out shortly after. Though Hyman previously acknowledged the state GOP’s support for Bain, both deny taking part in a conspiracy to make the campaign a two-way race.

Bain and Worrell have supported calls for an investigation into the matter, though one has not been opened.

Both candidates claim to have contributed to declines in violent crime in recent years while trading barbs about each other’s approach to prosecution. The Sentinel evaluated some of those claims, which were made in debates that took place Sept. 11 and Sept. 20.

Campaign fundraising and competing PACs

As far as campaign cash goes, Worrell — who’s been fundraising since she announced her reelection bid last year — has raised far more than Bain, collecting nearly $352,000 in donations as of Oct. 18, according to the most recent campaign finance records. Most are from small donations ranging from attorneys and activists to professors and artists. And while most contributions appear to be from donors living in Orange and Osceola or other parts of Florida, many have come from out of state given her high-profile suspension and subsequent quest to return to office.

She’s also gotten support from Democrat-aligned political committees like the Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee, which has funded mailers for her campaign.

Bain has raised about $181,000 since announcing his campaign in April — a little more than half of Worrell’s total. Most of that money came from Bain himself in the form of a $100,000 loan. The rest came from smaller donations by current and former law officers, attorneys and those in numerous other professions.

Central Florida Voter Guide: General election races and candidates

But records show money coming in from another source — Justice PC, a political committee whose chairperson is Andrea Singh, Bain’s wife. That committee, which Singh began chairing shortly after Bain’s campaign announcement, has raised another $263,000 ahead of the election. The largest single donation came from attorney Dan Newlin, who made headlines this year for raising millions for former President Donald Trump while sparking controversy by wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat in his TV commercials.

Justice PC has funded pro-Bain digital and radio ads, according to expense reports, along with donating $17,824 to the Republican Party of Florida. Bain has received further advertising support from the state GOP, which has purchased TV spots supporting him and other candidates, FCC records show.

Key endorsements

Bain is the candidate backed by law enforcement. In the weeks leading to Worrell’s ouster, law enforcement leaders and unions clamored for her removal amid public spats over handling of certain cases — from a shooting of Orlando police officers to dropping charges against a suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Jones High School football game.

He has received the endorsements of Orange County Sheriff John Mina along with prominent law enforcement organizations — from the Florida Police Benevolent Association to Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93, the union representing Orange County deputies. He also has the support of the West Orange Political Alliance, which represents the interests of an area of the county that in recent years has seen an increased police presence tackling crime in its most vulnerable areas like Pine Hills.

“State Attorney Bain is dedicated to safeguarding the residents of Orange and Osceola Counties, ensuring that justice is administered fairly and impartially for all,” the organization said in its endorsement. Bain is also endorsed by several city mayors in Orange and Osceola and has the backing of former Orange Commissioner Victoria Siplin, former state Sen. Gary Siplin and retired judge and 2020 state attorney candidate Belvin Perry — all Democrats.

Worrell’s camp boasts its own collection of endorsements. One of them is the Sentinel’s Editorial Board, which makes decisions separate from its news operation.

Among others are former Florida Supreme Court justices, Congressman Maxwell Frost, D-Orlando, and a slew of current Democratic state legislators. That includes state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, who said in a statement that Worrell has “a proven track record of advocating for victims while also focusing on rehabilitation.”

“Monique is a champion for people-centered approaches towards public safety, fighting for victims while also helping to build a criminal legal system that holds all accountable and ensures community wide success,” Eskamani added.