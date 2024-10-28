Orlando Philharmonic exec wants to diversify audience, venues, programs: ‘I’m up for the challenge’

Karina Bharne wants to see things differently. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra ‘s executive director wants to see the orchestra playing in different venues and neighborhoods, she wants to see audience members of different ages and backgrounds enjoying the music, and she wants the Philharmonic to keep expanding the variety of programs it schedules.

Bharne, who became executive director in January, shared her thoughts on the future of one of Central Florida’s keystone arts organizations on the cusp of its 2024-25 season, which begins Oct. 30.

One aspect of the organization that will remain the same, at least for the next few years, is music director Eric Jacobsen, who has extended his contract until the end of the 2026-27 season, Bharne said. Jacobsen, who joined the Philharmonic in 2015, was one of the attractions for Bharne when taking the job.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Eric,” she said, pointing out his connections in the music world help bring top-notch guest artists to Orlando.

Florida itself, though, was not a big draw for Bharne, who relocated from the Pacific Northwest.

“I had no expectations” of the Sunshine State, she said with a laugh. “I knew politically it was very different” than Washington, where she was executive director of Symphony Tacoma: “You hear a lot of strange things about this state — ‘Florida-man’ stories.”

But the passion Central Floridians have for the Philharmonic has impressed her — especially because they aren’t shy about sharing praise or criticism.

“I’ve been very inspired by the feedback the orchestra gets from the community,” she said. “Our patron base is very opinionated, which I love. You want people to tell you what they actually think, and our patrons will do that.”

She also found inspiration in the way the Philharmonic has built relationships with other signature arts organizations, such as Orlando Ballet and Opera Orlando. The orchestra has already played this year with both, for the ballet’s “Romeo and Juliet” and the opera company’s “Macbeth.”

“That’s not something that’s common in a lot of orchestras,” Bharne said of the level of partnership.

A recent concert of “Defiant Requiem” — the moving story of how Jews interned by the Nazis during World War II turned to music for strength and comfort — was performed with Opera Orlando.

“It was incredibly impactful,” said Bharne, noting the concert raised money for the Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida. “Of course, we want to be part of things like that.”

In fact, she wants the orchestra to be involved in as wide a slate of programming as possible and play in as many places as possible. She points to its children’s concerts, pops series, programs in children’s hospitals and free community concerts in places such as Apopka and Winter Park.

The popular trend of hearing orchestras play film scores while the movie is being screened is another sort of program Bharne supports. In February, “Jurassic Park” will receive orchestra treatment from the Philharmonic.

“We’re at the third week of October, but the ‘Jurassic Park’ shows are already sold at 75%,” she said.

All of these ideas are designed to build future audiences for the Philharmonic. That goal took on new urgency when Steinmetz Hall opened in 2022, replacing the Bob Carr Theater as the orchestra’s primary venue. The Bob Carr had 2,400 seats, and Steinmetz has about 700 fewer. To make up the difference, the orchestra began scheduling two performances of each Classics Series concert in Steinmetz — but that requires adding enough patrons to justify the second show.

Patronage has been rebounding after the COVID-19 shutdown, which affected all arts groups. Bharne said the orchestra has an 85% subscriber-retention rate and that subscription numbers this year are finally back to pre-pandemic levels.

But still, gaining new season subscribers can be a substantial challenge: “You don’t just magically find these people,” she said.

The Philharmonic is trying different initiatives: Bringing students and families to concerts in hopes of sparking an interest in returning, for one, and focusing on group sales, for another. Meanwhile, donations and proceeds from more popular concerts — like a sold-out performance of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony — help pay for shows with empty seats.

Bharne thinks the orchestra needs to advertise itself more: “There are still big pockets of the community that don’t know Orlando has an orchestra,” she said. And she’s reaching out to growing parts of Central Florida, such as Lake Nona and Kissimmee, to get the orchestra playing there.

“Our struggles are the same as every other arts organization,” she said. “But that’s OK. I’m up for the challenge.”

Season opener

WHAT: Because of a Hurricane Milton postponement, a Focus Series concert titled ‘Rimma Presents Dvorak, Mozart, & more!’ now opens the Orlando Philharmonic season. It features concertmaster Rimma Bergeron-Langlois on Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 2, as well as Dvořák’s String Serendade, J.B. Vaňhal’s Double Bassoon Concerto and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Novelletten No.1.

$18 and up WHAT ELSE: The originally planned season-opener, a Classics Series concert featuring Grammy-winner Aoife O’Donovan’s “America, Come” — inspired by the Women’s Suffrage Movement — as well as Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

The originally planned season-opener, a Classics Series concert featuring Grammy-winner Aoife O’Donovan’s “America, Come” — inspired by the Women’s Suffrage Movement — as well as Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, is now scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 in Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. INFO: orlandophil.org