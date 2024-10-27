With millions at stake, Orlando cultural groups have their eye on Tuesday

Orange County’s Board of County Commissioners will vote Tuesday on millions in cultural spending that will help transform multiple communities, from new event space in ballfields in Apopka to new museums in Winter Park and Winter Garden.

The money comes from the Tourist Development Tax, a 6% levy collected on certain overnight stays in Orange County. At stake is a lot of money: $75 million over five years. Eleven projects have been reviewed and scored by an advisory panel and the Tourist Development Council, which recommends funding amounts to the commissioners.

This year, the eight projects with the top scores were recommended for full funding, the three remaining projects would split the remaining funds. State law requires funds collected from the Tourist Development Tax to be spent on tourism-related facilities, operations and promotion. The commissioners will vote on accepting or modifying the council’s recommendations during their regular meeting, which begins at 9 a.m. Oct. 29 at the County Administrative Center, 201 S. Rosalind Ave. in Orlando.

Here’s a look at the eleven projects, from greatest to least recommended funding.

ORLANDO SCIENCE CENTER: $13.97 million would be used to remodel and enlarge the Loch Haven Park institution, in part by enclosing its terrace to create a new rental and exhibition space.

CITY OF APOPKA: $13.1 million would be used to construct and improve ballfields at the Northwest Recreation Complex, as well as the Apopka Amphitheater, with the hope that the improvements, which include upgraded restrooms and other amenities, will attract larger sports tournaments and more musical and cultural events.

THE 4R FOUNDATION, known as 4ROOTS: $12 million would pay for two new auditoriums on its campus, in Orlando’s Packing District, near College Park. The first auditorium, an events center, would be used for conferences, weddings, corporate activities and fundraisers. The second, a community stage and outdoor green would host farmers markets, art festivals, concerts, plays, speakers, movies and other events.

ROLLINS MUSEUM OF ART: $10 million would go toward the museum’s planned new state-of-the-art building in Winter Park, near the Alfond Inn. Through philanthropy, nearly $18.3 million has already been raised, or about 60% of the project’s $30.7 million price tag.

“The $10 million grant will get our campaign for a new museum very close to the finish line and allow us to start construction in the near future,” said Ena Heller, the museum’s director. “This funding will help us deliver on the vision for an accessible museum that will serve a wider local community while also bringing significantly more tourists to our area.”

WINTER PARK PLAYHOUSE: $8 million would allow the city of Winter Park, which technically would receive the grant, to buy the theater’s current building for $3.875 million and then use the rest of the funds to renovate and expand the venue’s auditorium and other public spaces. The city would then lease the building back to the nonprofit theater company for a nominal fee.

The Playhouse, which seats 123 now, would add no more than 62 seats to preserve its intimate feel, but enlargement of the stage would mean greater choice in the shows it could present. The expansion would also upgrade restrooms and add aisles and a ramp for improved patron access.

Under the new city-owned arrangement, money the theater saves on rent could be spent on staff to help manage the increasing number of patrons attending the theater, which routinely fills shows to above 95% capacity, said executive director Heather Alexander.

“This support is truly life-altering for the organization,” she said. “It is ensuring the long-term sustainability of the theater.”

ORLANDO FAMILY STAGE: $5.825 million would be used to repair and renovate the aging building in Loch Haven Park, with an emphasis on fixing the roof’s leaks and preparing for the theater’s centennial in 2026.

“This funding will be the largest in our organization’s history, allowing us to ‘get our house in order’ by addressing decades-old water leaks, enhancing security for our youngest patrons, and preparing our facility for the next 100 years,” said executive director Chris Brown, who called the grant a “generational investment” for the theater, which produces shows aimed at children, from infants to high-schoolers.

“Orlando Family Stage is uniquely positioned as the only organization of our kind in Florida and one of a small group nationwide producing high-quality theatrical experiences for young audiences,” Brown said. “This funding is perfectly suited to projects like ours, where a generational investment can have a profound impact on not just our organization but also the broader cultural landscape: It will help us continue empowering young people and families.”

WINTER GARDEN ART ASSOCIATION: $4 million would go toward the construction of a new building next to its current SOBO Gallery in downtown Winter Garden. Currently, the association receives 250-350 submissions for each exhibition but can only accept 20% because of its limited space, necessitating expansion, the organization said.

“The proposed new museum adjacent to our current location represents an exciting venue to showcase original 2D and 3D artwork and expand our cultural footprint in Orange County,” it said. “It is not merely a physical structure but a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering artistic growth and enriching the lives of individuals within our community.”

ORLANDO PHILHARMONIC PLAZA FOUNDATION: $2.1 million would go toward completing the next phase of the Plaza Live’s renovation, with auditorium improvements and the addition of a patrons’ room for public gatherings.

“We’re trying to make the Plaza a place where people want to come,” said Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra executive director Karina Bharne. “These upgrades make for a better patron experience.”

Orlando Museum of Art director: ‘We should have been bankrupt’ but ‘It’s a new day’

MENNELLO MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART: $2 million (out of a $13 million request) would go toward completing a planned new building next to the current museum in Loch Haven Park.

ORLANDO MUSEUM OF ART: $2 million (out of a $7.24 million request) would go toward repairs to the roof, air-handling system and other aspects of the building at Loch Haven Park.

WELLS’BUILT MUSEUM: $2 million (out of a $5 million request) would go toward an expansion project for the Orlando museum, run by the Association to Preserve African American Society, History and Tradition. The expansion would add an auditorium for educational and theatrical presentations, lobby and rehearsal space, meeting rooms, a banquet hall that could be rented, an art gallery, a revenue-generating gift shop and expanded exhibit space.

This article was corrected Oct. 28 to reflect the price of the Rollins Museum of Art project, which is $30.7 million.