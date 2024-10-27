Open in App
    Orlando Sentinel

    Beede’s Breakdown: How Magic fell short at Memphis for first loss

    By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    It would have been easy to make the excuse for the Magic on Saturday at Memphis that Jamahl Mosley’s squad was playing in its third game in four days to open the season and the second of a back-to-back after traveling the night before.

    Except the Grizzlies were in the same boat.

    Less than 24 hours after Memphis fell by 20 points on the road at Houston and the Magic defeated the Nets by 15 at home , the sides met at FedExForum and the Grizzlies cruised past Orlando 124-111.

    Even with a 21-0 run in the third quarter that cut the deficit to single digits, the Magic never led and trailed by as many as 29 points to drop their first contest of the season.

    Despite a game-high 23 points from forward Franz Wagner and 21 from guard Jalen Suggs, Orlando could only watch when Memphis (2-1) held a 24-8 advantage in fastbreak points.

    The Magic (2-1) are off Sunday and return to Kia Center for a Monday meeting against the Pacers (1-1) before starting a five-game trip next week.

    Too many turnovers

    Orlando couldn’t take care of the basketball in the first half and that only fueled Memphis, which likes to get out and run on offense (third in pace league-wide through two games).

    The Grizzlies scored 21 points off 14 turnovers by the Magic during the first 24 minutes. Although Orlando forced 10 takeaways in the same time frame, it failed to take advantage, scoring just 10 points off turnovers before the break.

    The Magic turned the ball over just 5 times in the second half but the damage already was done.

    Points in the paint

    Mosley has emphasized not passing up open 3-pointers but Orlando found itself settling for them throughout the night.

    Instead of consistently attacking the paint to set up an inside-outside game, the Magic attempted 48 triples on the night while totaling just 34 points in the painted area.

    Memphis posted 62 points in the paint, including 42 in the first half.

    Injury updates

    The Magic were without Jonathan Isaac (left hip contusion) for the second game in a row. Isaac suffered the injury on opening night Wednesday in Miami.

    Mosley said pre-game that Isaac is “progressing” and the decision to sit him Saturday was “more preventative than anything.”

    The Magic used 11 players in the first half, with sophomore guard Jett Howard and reserve center Goga Bitadze getting some run.

    Orlando was also without rookie No. 18 pick Tristan da Silva, who was ruled out pre-game due to an undisclosed illness.

    Familiar face

    If any team in the league should know Memphis two-way center Jay Huff can hit the occasional 3 and fly through the air for flashy dunks, it would be the Magic.

    Huff, who spent Las Vegas Summer League with Orlando, scored a quick 8 points in the first half before finishing with 18 on 3-of-5 shooting from 3 with a block.

    The 7-1 center was part of a larger effort that saw the Grizzlies’ bench outscore Orlando’s 66-45.

    Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com

    Up next …

    Magic vs. Pacers

    When: 7, Monday, Kia Center

    TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida

