Disney music mastermind turns to ‘Songs of War and Peace’

Ted Ricketts has had a hand in some of the happiest music heard around the world. As a longtime Disney composer, arranger and producer, his work is reflected in parades, fireworks shows and in particular for Central Floridians, the popular Candlelight Processional.

Now, in a change of pace, he has turned serious for a personal project: Composing “Songs of War and Peace,” a meditation on the tragedy of conflict. The work will have its world premiere here in Orlando, in a concert by the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park in Steinmetz Hall.

So, how do you go from working for Mickey to meditating on military matters?

Personal conviction.

Ricketts was moved by the plight of Ukraine when Russia upped the scale of the war there with a new invasion in early 2022.

“I thought, ‘We really need this right now,'” said Ricketts about “Songs of War and Peace.” “Little did I know, three years later, the war would still be going on.”

The 20-minute work, which is a collection of five songs, has been 50 years in the making, Ricketts said, since he was first introduced to the writings of poet Walt Whitman, author of call to arms “Beat! Beat! Drums!” in support of the Union’s cause in the Civil War.

Ricketts also was moved by Siegfried Sassoon’s “Suicide in the Trenches,” written in response to World War I. He drew from Stephen Crane’s ironic “War Is Kind” and Whitman’s “Reconciliation, setting the text to music.

The words of 13th-century poet Rumi, who celebrated the idea that individuals can find their own power in their inner light, inspired the finale. It combines the traditional prayer “Dona Nobis Pacem,” or grant us peace, with hopeful — and action-oriented — lyrics co-written with Sherilyn Draper and Sarah Moore.

“It’s basically a call to action: You are the light of the world, and let’s bring peace to the world,” is how Ricketts described it.

“These songs are very tonal, very traditional, with a little spark of theatricality because that’s who I am,” Ricketts said. “It’s hard to ignore 50 years with Disney.”

A California native, he got his start with the Disney company in 1971 by playing a fanfare trumpet while marching as a toy soldier in Disneyland’s Christmas parade.

“It was a fantastic beginning, but it was a really hard job,” he said.

That job eventually led to Walt Disney World, where he rose through the ranks as music composer, arranger and producer, eventually working on the most popular shows in the various Disney parks.

The soundtrack to the long-running “Fantasmic!” show? Ricketts is credited as album coordinator. On the Festival of the Lion King” show, there’s his name as album producer. It’s the same with the original soundtrack to Epcot’s “Candlelight Processional,” which he produced, helped arrange the show’s vibrant carols — and co-composed the dynamic opening number, “Shout for Joy!”

It was Candlelight Processional that introduced Ricketts to John Sinclair, the Bach Festival Society’s artistic director; Ricketts hired him as a conductor for the show — a post Sinclair holds to this day, more than two decades later.

Ricketts later arranged some of the music to be performed at the Society’s traditional Christmas concerts.

“John is an amazing conductor,” he said. “I feel so honored to have been asked by him to compose something.”

Sinclair returns the accolades and adds that it’s an honor to premiere “Songs of War and Peace.”

“He’s a consummate pro. He’s a great musician,” Sinclair said of his colleague. “It’s a coup for us, and a this is a special coup for me because I’ve respected him a very long time.”

Sinclair expects other organizations to want to perform “Songs of War & Peace” after its Orlando debut, saying its tunefulness makes it accessible to all music lovers and its content gives the work emotional weight.

“You’re going to hear other groups do this,” he said. “Ted has a real sense of drama in writing music. This is theatrical writing. These poems are poignant and powerful.”

Although retired from the Walt Disney Co. and now living back in California, Ricketts is still involved with Mickey’s music: Through a licensing deal, he arranges classic Disney songs and presents them in concert all over the world. He has staged 300 such concerts in the past three years, he said, mostly in Asia.

“One of the reasons I wanted to do that is because music brings people together,” he said.

But this concert, with a world premiere of his own composition, will be a special one.

“You write something, and you’re lucky if you get to hear it performed by anybody,” Ricketts said of a composer’s lot in life. “This is an amazing opportunity, a really big deal.”

Of course, Ricketts has had a bigger audience than most, thanks to the legacy of his behind-the-scenes work for the various Disney parks around the world. He likes to put smiles on faces.

“Watching an audience enjoy what you’ve done is really thrilling,” he said. He sees similar goals in his work for Disney and his more serious composing: “A fireworks show is different, but you still want to get to the emotional part of it, to find something that moves you.”

He expands that philosophy to contemplate the power of music, whether you are smiling at a jaunty tune on Magic Kingdom’s Main Street, USA, or shedding a tear during a classic Requiem Mass.

“I strongly believe music can heal, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “The arts are what holds us together.”

