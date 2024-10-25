FDLE says Amesty ‘defrauded’ state agency, which then votes on license for her family’s college — but keeps it secret

Central Christian University on North Hiawassee Road is pictured in 2023. Rep. Carolina Amesty, a first-term Republican, is the university's former vice president. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A state commission voted Tuesday on a proposed license extension for the small, private college run by State Rep. Carolina Amesty’s family.

The vote came less than a week after investigators released a report concluding Amesty “defrauded” the state by forging a signature on a key piece of Central Christian University’s initial licensure application. Amesty was indicted in August on four felony charges related to the document , which she notarized while serving as an administrator for the school.

But days later, it is unclear whether the license extension was approved and if so, for what duration, as members of the Florida Commission for Independent Education agreed to accept the staff’s recommendation but did not discuss that proposal, putting a shroud of secrecy around their decision.

No supporting materials for the online agenda, which would be subject to Florida’s open records laws, were provided to the public, and commission staff did not respond to emailed questions from the Orlando Sentinel about whether the university’s license extension was granted.

Amesty, a Republican from west Orange County who was elected to the Florida House in 2022, is a former vice president for Central Christian, a small school adjacent to a K-12 academy also run by Amesty’s family located on Hiawassee Road west of downtown Orlando.

The license allows Central Christian to offer programs like bachelor’s degrees in business administration and hospitality management. Institutions that only offer religious programs, as Central Christian once did, do not need licenses to operate in Florida. But the small college applied for a license in 2019 when it decided to expand and offer secular classes. Florida first granted Central Christian’s application in 2022 and renewed it last year.

In an online meeting Tuesday, commission members voted on proposed license extensions for Central Christian and six other institutions with a single motion. The Florida Department of Education, which oversees the commission, did not respond this week to emails from the Sentinel seeking the staff recommendations, though it acknowledged it had received a records request from the publication.

The commission’s refusal to make the recommendation and meeting backup materials public runs contrary to Florida’s open meetings laws, said Rachel Fugate, attorney for the Orlando Sentinel.

“In Florida, government decisions are not supposed to be secret,” Fugate said. “The purpose of Florida’s Sunshine Law is to provide the public the basis for government decision-making so the citizens of this state can have meaningful input and understand the operations of their government. That did not happen here. The commission voted—apparently based on a staff recommendation—that was not disclosed prior to or at the public meeting and still has yet to be disclosed.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement alleged Amesty “defrauded” the commission by notarizing the employment form for Robert Shaffer , who was then the principal at her family’s K-12 school, knowing that he did not sign the form. Though the form identified Shaffer as an employee of the university, he told investigators he never worked there.

The FDLE investigation led to Amesty’s indictment by a grand jury in Orange County.

It’s not clear whether commission members were aware of the indictment or the allegations regarding Amesty’s conduct, which occurred while she was an administrator for Central Christian. But Sentinel reporters emailed commission staff the day Amesty was indicted, asking for comment.

During their investigation, FDLE agents asked Tiffany Hurst, the commission’s executive director, whether the group would have issued a license to the school if it knowingly provided false information on its application, she responded that it “depended on the situation,” according to the report, which supports Amesty’s indictment.

The criminal investigation that prompted the charges came on the heels of a Sentinel story published in March that first called into question Amesty’s actions regarding the employment form for Shaffer, a veteran educator with a Ph.D. from the University of Florida .

The Sentinel based its story in part on interviews with three handwriting experts who said they didn’t think Shaffer signed the form. An FDLE handwriting expert ultimately agreed with their findings, the newly released investigative report says, stating that Shaffer “highly probably did not write” his signature on the form. Instead, FDLE’s handwriting analyst found, Amesty “probably” wrote Shaffer’s name on the signature line.

Amesty, who is seeking reelection to the state House, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The lawmaker from the Windermere area represents a district that takes in much of southwest Orange County, including Horizon West, Windermere and Disney World, as well as a slice of northwest Osceola County.

anmartin@orlandosentinel.com