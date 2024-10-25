Open in App
    A well-sung but curiously bloodless ‘Macbeth’ from Opera Orlando | Review

    By Matthew J. Palm, Orlando Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Because of an overloaded schedule, I caught the final dress rehearsal of Opera Orlando’s “Macbeth” on Wednesday instead of attending opening night. And unlike Shakespeare’s “Weird Sisters,” I cannot tell the future — cryptically or otherwise — so you may see a very different show this weekend than I did.

    In fact, dear readers, I know at least in one way you will — because Nate Wheatley’s lighting design wasn’t running at my rehearsal, and surely that will go a long way toward making Grant Preisser’s scenic design pop. Without stage lighting, it’s a very handsome marble-like set, looking all light and bright and freshly scrubbed, which is a problem for a story that’s so down and dirty.

    And that’s why I fear that adding lights isn’t going to really “fix” my biggest critique of this production, stage directed by Matt Haney. The tone just isn’t right for “Macbeth,” a violent story filled with dread. Just count how many times the word “terror” appears in the supertitles.

    I hope it’s clear I don’t mean there’s anything wrong with the musical tone. The principal singers are strong; the chorus is robust. Conductor Mark Sforzini gets great sound from the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, who capture the changing moods of Verdi’s score. But too often, those moods aren’t reflected on stage.

    When the thanes and knights and soldiers decide Macbeth has to go, I don’t just want to hear it in their voices — as impressive as they may be. I want to see it in their faces; I want to feel the tension in their body language. It sounds like they want to take back their oppressed country from a tyrant — but it sure doesn’t look like it, even with a short sword fight.

    I realize opera has a grand and long tradition of singers standing politely and singing well. But that feels all wrong for such a bloodthirsty work of treachery, vengeance and madness — especially from Opera Orlando, which has consistently done such stellar work in creating immersive worlds for productions from “Lucia di Lammermoor” to “Frida” to “Carmen” to that fabulous party for “Die Fledermaus.”

    That’s the problem with us critics: We’re greedy. When we see a company raise the bar, we want more of the same.

    The design aesthetic for this “Macbeth” feels vaguely Asian-inspired. Shadow work depicts all the killings in a very carefully sanitized fashion, the face makeup worn by the performers is a cross between the kabuki stripes and “Braveheart.”

    Verdi expanded the trio of witches of “Double, double, toil and trouble” to a whole chorus, who, in the second act, wear sinister masks. I wonder why they don’t in the first act; that could have created some atmosphere.

    If the visuals aren’t thrilling in this production, at least the music is delightful.

    Baritone Norman Garrett does put the emotions Macbeth is feeling into his voice. As his Lady, Mary-Hollis Hundley wasn’t singing everything in full voice for rehearsal. But when she did, she unleashed musical power, reflecting her character’s role in egging on her husband to murder.

    Ben Wager also makes a strong impression as Banquo, the loyal friend who meets a grisly end.

    There is some good use of two “bridges” extending from the stage over the orchestra pit into the audience, something I haven’t seen in Steinmetz Hall before. And one big surprise. Visually, this “Macbeth” could have used more such moments.

    Follow me at facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Find more entertainment news and reviews at orlandosentinel.com/entertainment .

    ‘Macbeth’

    • Length: 2:35, including intermission
    • Where: Steinmetz Hall at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. in Orlando
    • When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25, 2 p.m. Oct. 27
    • Cost: $29 and up
    • Info: drphillipscenter.org

