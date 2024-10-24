Open in App
    Endorsement: DeSantis treats Florida’s judiciary like his personal toybox. Voters, smack his hands

    By Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, Orlando Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Remember how much fun it was to get a new case for your dolls, craft supplies or toy cars? You’d look at it, all clean and empty, and imagine it stocked with your favorite things.

    That’s the kind of belated Christmas gift Gov. Ron DeSantis unwrapped in January 2023 — only instead of Hot Wheels, he got to rip the plastic off a pack of  Federalist Society members and fill a brand-new district court of appeals with judges chosen for their likely ability to nod approvingly and speak many cool legal phrases.

    If that sounds a little flippant, well, if you don’t laugh you gotta cry. Fifty years ago, Florida remade its court system to be one of the most independent, ethical and transparent in the nation. And for a long time, the judiciary buffered Floridians from the worst impacts of political excess.

    Like a wrecking ball

    It’s taken DeSantis, and to a limited extent his predecessor Rick Scott, about 10 years to blow it all to hell . They carved big holes in the courts’ integrity by rigging the way judges were chosen . They made it less likely that courts would squash extreme laws or outrageous abuses of public trust. They cultivated a statewide allergy to concepts such as precedent and constitutionality.

    Now, their hand-picked judges smile indulgently while DeSantis and lawmakers rip up protections that Floridians thought had been secured decades ago — like the fundamental right to medical privacy. They greet his rampant diversion of state funding for political stunts with the legalistic equivalent of permission slips printed on crisp white paper. And they’ve cheerfully blessed his outright defiance of voters’ wills, standing by while DeSantis petulantly yanked duly-elected officials from office or told the most outrageous fibs about elections to come.

    Endorsement: Vote no, twice, and remove these Florida justices

    A lot of the damage is taking place at the district appellate level, the layer of appeals between Florida’s trial courts and the state Supreme Court. Nowhere has been hit as hard as Central Florida — because this was the part of the state that the Legislature tore up to create a brand new district court of appeals, headquartered in Lakeland. That new district now takes in a 10-county area that includes Orange and Osceola counties, and it was created with special powers: Because it is a brand-new court, the judges of the Sixth District won’t be as tightly bound by precedent as other appellate courts. Meanwhile, 14 counties stayed in the Daytona-anchored 5th District, including Seminole, Lake, Volusia, Brevard counties.

    But don’t worry, Fifth District judges got in on the fun as well; DeSantis shifted several of them over to the new Sixth District.

    Accountability? The horror

    There’s just one tiny cloud in the governor’s sky. While he gets to appoint the judges, voters have the chance, every so often, to vote on whether appellate judges should keep their jobs. This year, seven judges from the 5th DCA and five judges from the the 6th DCA are up for what’s known as merit retention.

    For many of those judges, “merit” is definitely in the eye of the beholder. Consider 6th DCA Judge Roger Gannam , who spent much of his pre-judicial legal career actively fighting against basic human rights, including protection for LGBTQ+ Floridians. He’s been a supporter of an institute that supports an abusive practice known as conversion therapy to push non-heterosexual people back on to the “straight and narrow,” and like most of the current merit-retention crop, was probably chosen in large part due to his steadfast opposition to abortion rights. He’s also written multiple op-eds (Human rights ordinance is bad for religion , human rights ordinance is bad for business , human right ordinance is just really bad ) declaiming the damage that society faces from local ordinances meant to protect human rights.

    Think about that for a minute. A judge who thinks human rights protections are dangerous.

    There are judges in this crop who never met a gun-control law they didn’t hate (despite the fact that Floridians, like most Americans, support sensible gun-control measures like assault-weapons bans). There are those who have taken aim at voters’ ability to demand clean water or force corporations to clean up their dirty messes. There is one judge — Jared Smith, also of the Sixth DCA — who ruled that a 17-year-old’s low GPA meant she couldn’t have an abortion. So she should have a baby instead?

    Almost all of them have been appointed by DeSantis. That automatically makes them suspect. After wielding judicial selection powers for six years, DeSantis has his judge-picking routine down to a science: It’s no longer enough to be a dues paying member of the ultra-conservative Federalist Society. Some manifestation of belief is expected.

    Voters in the dark

    Yet voters won’t get to see the same information DeSantis used to vet his judicial picks. The governor has steadfastly insisted that the dossiers compiled for him are exempt from public-records laws . Here’s one more curious thing: For decades, legal organizations ranging from the Florida Bar all the way down to small, voluntary lawyers’ groups have conducted polls that rate and rank judges for their knowledge of the law, their temperament and their fairness. This year, try to find one of those polls. Or let us save you the trouble: So far as we can tell, there have been none.

    Which Florida judges should be booted off the bench — and why these votes are maddeningly difficult | Commentary

    That puts organizations like the Orlando Sentinel in a real bind. We have very little information to vet these judges, outside of the news stories that often describe them behaving in an outrageous way.

    But we are familiar with the way DeSantis picks judges. That doesn’t mean all of his selections are disastrous — in fact, we found some impressive details during our weeks of research, including a compassionate and well-researched treatise by 5th DCA Judge Joe Boatwright decrying the criminalization of mental illness. But it does mean that DeSantis looked at each one of these judges, and found something that impressed him.

    For that reason, we’re recommending a “no” vote on each. We wish we didn’t have to — and we’re fully aware that Florida voters have never used a merit-retention vote to remove a judge from office (though Smith, the judge who refused to grant that 17-year-old’s plea for an abortion, lost his re-election bid for his trial judge position shortly thereafter. DeSantis quickly promoted him to a spot on the Sixth DCA.)

    That’s the kind of mentality that put these judges on the bench. It’s the kind of game-playing that has pushed federal judges (who are in no way subject to DeSantis’ whims) into the role of Supernanny, leading to last week’s exasperated ruling by U.S. District Judge Mark Walker that bluntly responded to DeSantis’ threatening behavior toward TV stations that aired an ad the governor didn’t like with “It’s the First  Amendment, stupid.”

    And yes, it’s the same kind of mentality that — should voters reject any of the current merit-retention crop — will inform DeSantis’ next round of picks. All we can say is that a thundering chorus of “no” votes from Floridians could demonstrate how sick Sunshine State voters are of the governor’s shenanigans — and that they are tired of him treating Florida’s judicial branch like his own personal toybox.

    The Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board recommends a “no” vote on merit retention for Fifth District Court of Appeals judges Joe Boatwright, Eric Eisnaugle, Harvey Jay, Paige Kilbane, John  MacIver, Jordan Pratt and Adrian G. Soud. We also recommend a “no” vote on Sixth District Court of Appeals judges Paetra Brownlee, Roger Gannam, Joshua  Mize, Jared Smith and Keith White.

    Election endorsements are the opinion of the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, reflecting our values and priorities for the community. Our reporters and news editors do not participate in endorsement decisions.

    We urge voters to not rely solely on our opinions in deciding how to cast a vote. Unfortunately, there’s not a lot of other info out there to go on.

    Election endorsements are the opinion of the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, which consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Insight Editor Jay Reddick and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.  Send emails to insight@orlandosentinel.com .

    Judy Plank
    18h ago
    when will the sanity come back to Florida
    Patte Campbell
    18h ago
    I'll vote AGAINST duhsantis every chance I get!
