Spooky Awards 2024: Orlando’s best-dressed Halloween homes

The hard work of Jeff Earley and Kevin Cichon is shown with an extravagant Halloween display and spooky pumpkin patch at 2119 E. Jefferson St. in Orlando. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

As Halloween draws nearer, Central Floridians have been busy setting up fake tombstones, towering skeletons, pumpkins, cobwebs and all kinds of ghoulish garnishes on their front lawns and homes.

Hurricane season caused some Orlando-area residents to pack up their hoard of decorations only to then recreate their displays after storms passed. Still, the spirit of the spooky season prevailed despite the weather, leaving many homes that tell spellbinding stories with Halloween decor, each adding their own fiendish flair.

For the Orlando Sentinel’s third Spooky Awards, we’re highlighting 15 haunted homes that stand out during the 2024 Halloween season.

Nightmares Unleashed

On an unassuming, quiet street in urban Orlando, a demon’s presence has taken over the front yard of Jeff Earley and Kevin Cichon. Visitors can see a gothic cemetery complete with a hand-built wall, a headless horsemen, figures with glowing eyes that tower over the yard, an eerie pumpkin patch and a Haunted Mansion scene on the front porch. All of this is the product of months of hard work that went into this extravagant Halloween display, complete with fog machines and dramatic lighting over the whole front lawn.

Address: 2119 E. Jefferson St. in Orlando

Boo’s Bash

The front lawn of George Case is packed with wooden Halloween cutouts of all kinds: black cats, skeletons, werewolves and ghouls of all shapes and sizes. One of the highlights is Boo, the ghost that’s afraid of his own shadow. The decorations were lovingly handmade from wood and, in many cases, painted by Case’s late wife, Beatrice, to whom he dedicates this display . At 87 years old, the longtime Orlando resident still does what he can each year to help the neighborhood get into the Halloween spirit.

Address: 1901 Mosher Drive in Orlando

Monster House

In a scene reminiscent of the 2006 animated film, “Monster House,” this Orlando home looks like it might eat trick-or-treaters for dinner. In case this house has a sweet tooth, there’s a Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream shop across the street. It might want to consider going to the dentist periodically with all of those razor-sharp teeth. The next-door neighbors joined in on the Halloween fun, pitching in with a skeleton petting zoo and tall figures in the yard.

Address: 1918 S. Ferncreek Ave. in Orlando

Ghoulishly Glowing

The historic home of Rhett Delaney and his family doesn’t have a large fake cemetery or skeletons towering over the yard, but it does have clean, colorful lights that add to the ambiance of Halloween along Aloma Avenue in Winter Park. With light-up bats and a spider, it’s just the right touch to accent the home’s stature. If the installation looks professional, it’s because it was done by Johannessen Lights , a company that specializes in holiday lighting.

Address: 1331 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park

Terrifying Theaters

In Windermere, A.J. Martinez has a haunted house that has taken over his family’s two-car garage every year since he and his wife moved to Central Florida in 2019. Experience the “Silver Scream — Cursed,” which brings horror characters from favorite films to life. Animatronics lurch at guests as they walk through scenes from theater to theater.

Address: 13161 Vennetta Way in Windermere

Hours: 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 25-27 and Oct. 31

More Info: storytellerhaunt.wixsite.com/storytellerhaunt

A Spooky Spectacle

It’s unclear if astronauts or aliens celebrate Halloween, but this Central Florida holiday display by Randeeh and Grace Cruz might be visible from space. With thousands of LED lights that can be individually programmed and spotlights on the roof, the Lights on Cavender Creek presents a light show with a playlist of Halloween-themed songs. New for this year are the fog-breathing gargoyles and animatronics. Visitors can scan a QR code on location to select their favorite song and see fog-filled bubbles on the weekends.

Address: 1362 Cavender Creek Road in Minneola

Hours: 7-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7-10:30 p.m. through Oct. 31

Midnight Cemetery

Skeletons, zombies and ghouls of all kinds have risen up to claim their place in Aaron Johnsen’s front yard, which has been transformed into a Midnight Cemetery. The fence, pillars and gate are all made by hand.

Address: 6276 Blue Sage Loop in Orlando

Chain Gang

Following a long-running tradition, Devin Lunsford has decked his lawn with a graveyard made from scratch and a perimeter made of chains. This year, the biggest display yet features new animatronics, blacklights, strobes and props. Walk past creepy clowns, skeletons, butchers and a werewolf — if you dare.

Address: 5113 Ardmore Drive in Winter Park

Jack-O-Watchman

During the Halloween season, Shawn Tofte’s house has a “betwitching charm” with a cool glow over his house while jack-o’-lanterns provide a warm glow on the porch. All of these are under the watchful eye of a caretaker in front of the house. A few of the pumpkins have been known to come to life, singing and telling stories.

Address: 1412 Ferris Ave. in Orlando

A Scary Speakeasy

In Mount Dora, Keith and Kimberly have worked hard to build the Windy Hill Cemetery with a haunted tree, gargoyles, gravestones and spooky spirits abound. Another part of their display is the “Cadaver Tavern,” an all-ages speakeasy. Guests from all ages of history congregate there, whether it’s a 1920s flapper, someone from ancient Egypt or a rockstar.

Address: 400 Belle Ayre Drive in Mount Dora

Pitch-Perfect Pumpkins

In the spirit of a homemade Halloween display, Al Ciullo is showing the fruits of his labor with pumpkins, handmade tombstones and motorized displays — all designed and fabricated, not bought from a store. The singing pumpkins, in particular, took “many hours” to program.

Address: 3704 Gatlin Place Circle in Orlando

Halloween Celebration

A foggy mist rolls across the yard of the Plaisted family’s Celebration home as sinister spirits lurk in the yard, including skeletons and ghouls of all sizes. Set on one of Celebration’s main roads, the home has received many compliments from passersby.

Address: 231 Celebration Blvd. in Celebration

Mower Murder

While lawnmowers are typically used for landscaping, they can also be used for lopping off legs, as seen in the display at a suburban Orlando home on South Fern Creek Avenue. One skeleton is mowing right over another, which is being sucked into the blades. Another skeleton is being boiled in a bucket of slime, meanwhile towering figures watch over the yard.

Address: 3733 S. Fern Creek Ave. in Orlando

A Happy Halloween

Proving that Halloween decorations don’t have to be scary, this Winter Park home has simple purple, white and orange lights on the house and yard, including “Happy Halloween” spelled out in lights. On one side of the yard, a skeleton marching band made of lights marches in line while playful ghosts seem to wave at visitors near the sidewalk.

Address: 1283 Preserve Point Drive in Winter Park

A Ghostly Gathering

All of the spirits came out to play for a grim and ghostly gathering in Winter Park. There are witches, a limo full of skeletons, ghosts, gravestones and more all in one scene that spans the width of the front yard.

Address: 1530 Mizell Ave. in Winter Park

