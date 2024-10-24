Great Southern Box Company: A handful of highlights | Review

Birria tacos from Fui Yo Mexicana: All the textures, all the flavors. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

I love the idea of food halls — lots of options! live entertainment! adult beverages! — but I don’t always love the execution.

There’s a potential for long lines. Walking around with my tray, looking for an open table, can feel like a cross between an ’80s mall food court and a middle school cafeteria. And all the while, instead of my 10-cent milk carton getting warm, it’s my $15 paloma, tottering precipitously as I scan for open seats.

At Toshka, where there’s smoke, the food is fire | Review

I encountered none of these issues on my lunchtime visits to the Great Southern Box Company ‘s new Packing District digs, though I did pass one reeeeally surly toddler whose person-in-charge had the good sense to bring her outside as I was headed in.

“Halls” often have good acoustics. This one is no exception. I know this because said toddler returned about 15 minutes later, and we knew the moment she entered the building.

I’m sure this serves the guests better when GSBC has live music, which bartenders and tenants told me is often. Karaoke, too, among other events. Bingo. Book fairs. Brunch.

Weekends are busy, they said.

In fact, a friend who met me for eats told me that on his weekend visit, there was barely a seat in the house. And while the set-up does ring a kinda food court, with vendors on the periphery and an expansive bar in the center, no Macy’s-anchored shopping mecca from my big-hair days had food clout like this.

Mexican and Middle Eastern. Jamaican and Cuban. Neapolitan, Nepalese and more. Some I knew and had faith in (both Antica Pizzeria and A Lo Cubano Kitchen have earned Critic’s Pick honors in past Orlando Sentinel Foodie Awards ). Others, I’d heard from reputable sources, were killer contenders. I was eager to check some out.

But what of this newfangled neighborhood?

The Packing District, a redeveloped area just west of Orlando’s College Park, is named for what it once was: a place centered on citrus production. And the food hall (and this is another thing I often dig about them) is a repurposed building, a former warehouse, circa 1930, where the Dr. Phillips company made wooden crates to pack its fruit .

It is now a 17,300-square-foot den of culinary delights.

At least, when it comes to the stuff I tried and liked and happily endorse here, starting with something new not only to me, but Orlando: Nepalese cuisine.

Dancing Yeti

Rajesh Pathak is already a Michelin Guide-recognized chef. In Tampa.

The Kathmandu native, along with three friends, opened Gorkhali Kitchen , a full-service restaurant, in 2022.

“Within the first year, we received a Bib Gourmand Award,” Pathak told me. “Since then, the restaurant, which is the only Nepalese restaurant in Tampa, has gone to a different level.”

One that will see him competing on the Food Network later this year on an upcoming episode of “ Beat Bobby Flay ,” as a matter of fact.

Dr. Phillips reveals vendors for Packing District food hall, targets May debut

Gorkhali Kitchen’s menu has 200+ items (all of which were calling to me like a siren song as I perused it online). Dancing Yeti ( dancing-yeti.com ), a nod to Nepal’s blinding-white bigfoot of cryptozoological fame, offers a fraction thereof, “but it’s more grab-and-go-style,” says Pathak, who is quick to note that this is not fast food.

Indeed, there’s a tremendous amount of prep that goes into things like the momo, Nepalese dumplings that are made on-site, from scratch, “but it’s a limited menu that allows people to come out for lunch and not have to spend 35-40 minutes at a restaurant.”

The momo is among the most popular items. Pathak recently taught a sold-out crowd to make them at a pop-up fundraiser for the Edible Education Experience. And they are definitely easy to love: tender purses that come in steamed, kothey (pan-fried) chili and fried options with fillings that include lamb, chicken and vegan veggies.

Bison ($20; the others go for $13-14), which we sampled steamed, is a new add, one that best reps one of Nepal’s most common proteins: water buffalo.

“It’s much closer to what we use at home,” says Pathak.

The love that goes into it is clear. Bison is a lean meat. It takes work to make it this fall-apart tender. My friend copped the leftovers. We had a lot to sample that day.

Chicken Tikka, he says, has been the top seller. Bowls ($14) feature basmati rice and a refreshing, chopped salad with cilantro-mint sauce, but the “naanwich” version ($14) is wholly unique — and gyro-reminiscent.

Pathak, who moved to the States at 18 and whose first job here was a lengthy one at an Italian-Greek restaurant, wonders if the latter might have had some influence on the wrap. Masala fries ($4) make for a playful side. There are similarities to the Indian version, he says — “a lot of the spices we use in southeast Asia, cumin, coriander, turmeric, are common, but one distinction in Nepalese cuisine is that we do less spiciness.”

That said, his tikka features hits of Jimbu (a Himalayan scallion family herb) and Szechuan peppercorn, while pureed nuts give the sauce a divine weight and silkiness.

Pathak been enjoying Orlando’s diversity, and its community of open, friendly hospitality folks, but still can’t believe his is the only Nepalese game in town.

It’s one I can’t wait to play again.

A Lo Cubano Kitchen

“I had the momo for lunch yesterday,” A Lo Cubano Kitchen chef and co-owner Yohan Gonzalez tells me.

He’s digging the diversity at GSBC. And being Pathak’s neighbor.

“His food is so good!”

So, too, is A Lo Cubano’s. And now that the former food truckers have stationary space, specials that came and went have become menu staples.

Rich ropa vieja embodies Cuban-American sobremesa

This includes not only the short rib ropa vieja , but items like the pork belly, which practically disintegrates in your mouth.

“It was really difficult to do on the truck because that dish is a three-day process,” Gonzalez explains. “We marinate it for 24 hours, cook it for six and then braise it for another 24. But in the end, it’s super soft. It’s not like a traditional chicharrón. The skin is crispy, but it’s more like a carne frita, but the fat is so soft it just melts.”

Served with a citrusy chimichurri and tostones ($14.50), it’s a nice shareable for happy hour but, opines Gonzalez, “I think it’s even better as a bowl with white rice and black beans.” ($16.50)

Everything, he says, has been easier since moving from the truck.

“It’s great that people can find us in one place, seven days a week,” he says. “They can come and sit comfortably and eat without sweating or having to stand with the food in their hand. They can sit in a booth and have a nice drink.”

They’re getting new regulars, too, guests who enjoy the vibe, in particular people from College Park.

“Like every business, when you start, there are ups and downs. Weekends have been really good. A lot of people come. They have live music and DJs. I think as more people learn what and where the Packing District is, it can only get better.”

FuiYo Mexicana

The birria tacos at FuiYo ($16; facebook.com/fuiyomexicana ) are ready for their Instagram close-up, but I beg you, eat one before the camera does and enjoy the crunch, the melt, the broth, because the paper tray comes packed with three and it’s a crime to let these congeal for a picture.

“I’d order these again,” my lunch bud said, crunching away.

These were among the first things to arrive, so we couldn’t go crazy. Empanadas, too ($10), were a fresh, cheese-oozy bite. Airy. And amazingly, not one bit greasy. Quite a feat. He snagged the leftovers on both.

This order was a speedy success largely due to his face-to-face counter visit.

On this day, facility Internet woes (it was post-Hurricane Milton, and so perhaps a factor) prevented our QR-code order from reaching the intended vendors, so delivery lagged. Service was prompt and courteous as soon as we realized the snafu. (The helpful proprietor of the Stuffed Puff Co. and Stack’d Brownies actually helped rectify the issue and even delivered some of the food.)

Despite this snag, I hope they add these scannable squares to all the tables instead of just the bar.

The upsides: No drink spillage. No tray toting. No desperate hunt for seats.

And for those of you with counter-service tip fatigue, runners, hopefully, will make opening your wallets easier as you enjoy a beverage, then scan menus from your seat. QR-code coordination was something vendors executed well at Marketplace on Avalon Park on my last visit, and a practice I think all server-free food halls should look into.

That said, these dishes are worthy of recon regardless. And if you pop in, let me know what else to pair with my G.S.B.O.F next time I’m here.

Find me on Facebook , X or Instagram (@amydroo) or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie . Email: amthompson@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun, join the Let’s Eat, Orlando Facebook group .

If you go

Great Southern Box Co. Food Hall & Bar: 2105 N. Orange Blossom Trail in Orlando, 689-207-4383; greatsouthernboxco.com