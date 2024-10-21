At the buzzer: Jalen Suggs, Magic get rookie extension done before deadline

Magic guard Jalen Suggs is all smiles during Media Day at Advent Health Training Center last month. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

At Magic Media Day three weeks ago, Jalen Suggs made his intentions clear regarding his future here.

“I don’t want to be anywhere else,” the fourth-year pro said at the time.

On Monday, the Magic helped him keep track of his goal.

Less than two hours before Monday’s 6 p.m. deadline for 2021 draft picks, Suggs agreed to a 5-year, $150.5 million rookie contract extension with the Magic, a league source told the Sentinel. The team later confirmed the deal to make it official.

The extension includes no options and is fully guaranteed, according to the league source.

“So many deserve so much praise and thanks for their sacrifices and help to make today my reality,” Suggs wrote on X. “This is surreal.

“Orlando, I was never leaving you — you’re my home,” he added. “The people in this city are my family for life. I love you 407!”

Had Suggs not signed a rookie extension, he would have become a restricted free agent next summer.

A restricted free agent can sign an offer sheet with any team, but the player’s original team can retain him by matching the terms of that offer. Suggs could have also become unrestricted if Orlando opted not to qualify him, which would have allowed him to sign with any team after his rookie deal had expired.

But both sides made it clear before training camp they wanted to secure his long-term future and ultimately found a way to get a deal done.

“Jalen is a big part of what we’re doing and everybody knows that,” Jeff Weltiman, Magic president of basketball operations, said recently. “For the person that he is, for the player that he is, I’m always hopeful that we can get something done. We have great relations with his representatives.

“I know that Jalen wants to be a part of the Magic. He’s an integral part of the chemistry and the team on and off the court.”

The Magic signed forward Franz Wagner , who was selected three picks after Suggs in 2021’s first round, to a 5-year, $224 million maximum rookie extension over the summer.

Suggs, however, had a bumpier start to his NBA career compared to Wagner, mainly because of injuries.

As a rookie, Suggs missed 34 games, including 20 with a fractured right thumb and 11 because of a bone bruise in his right ankle. In his second season, he missed 28 games, including 19 with right ankle soreness.

His third season, however, was a breakout.

Suggs found consistency while appearing in the most games of his career in a single season (75) in 2023-24. He tied for eighth in steals (1.4), tied for 12th in steals-to-turnover ratio (0.80), earned a third-place vote for NBA Defensive Player of the Year while being named to the NBA All-Defensive second team.

He also averaged a career-high 12.6 points while shooting a personal-best 39.7% from 3-point range to go with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 27 minutes.

It’s why he and Orlando were hopeful in getting an extension done before the season began.

“This is where I am and I can place my full confidence that God will bring those things to me when I’m ready as He brought last season to me when I was ready — a year of growth, a year of great basketball and of winning here,” Suggs said recently. “That’s what I’m leaning on. I know they’re taking care of business.”

Consider business handled.

Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick three years ago, wasn’t the only member of the 2021 rookie class to get a deal done on the final day of the offseason.

On Monday alone, the Rockets agreed to a 3-year, $106 million deal with No. 2 pick Jalen Green and a 5-year, $185 million contract extension with No. 16 pick Alperen Sengun, the Wizards struck a 4-year, $54 million deal with No. 15 pick Corey Kispert, the Pelicans nailed down a 4-year, $112 million extension with No. 17 pick Trey Murphy and the Hawks agreed to a 5-year, $150 million extension with No. 20 pick Jalen Johnson.

Suggs’ rookie extension also follows a busy summer in which the Magic re-signed a majority of their core pieces after ending a three-year playoff drought.

In addition to Franz Wagner’s rookie extension, they re-signed key reserve big man Moe Wagner , guard Gary Harris , center Goga Bitadze and two-way guard Trevelin Queen while renegotiating and extending forward Jonathan Isaac .

This month, Orlando also signed center Wendell Carter Jr. to a 3-year, $59 million extension while exercising third-year options on Anthony Black and Jett Howard as well as a fourth-year option on Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in 2022.

Banchero is bound to sign a deal similarly sized to Franz Wagner’s next summer when he becomes rookie-extension eligible.

Before then, however, Banchero, Suggs and the Magic are aiming to return to the playoffs for a second straight year.

Their journey begins in Miami.

Jason Beede can be reached at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com

Up next …

Magic at Heat

When: 7:30, Wednesday, Kaseya Center

TV: Bally Sports Florida/FanDuel Sports Network