Orlando nonprofit pitches affordable housing for low-income seniors

United Against Poverty's facility provides food and other items at a reduced price to those that qualify to shop in the discount grocery store in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/TNS

An Orlando nonprofit that offers free medical care, discount groceries and other services to low-income residents suffered a collapsed roof this summer and now says its rotting, 80-year-old building must be replaced.

United Against Poverty, which is on pace to serve more than 13,000 people this year, has a plan: Sell off some of its property in south Orlando to a developer who will build affordable housing for low-income senior citizens and then use the profits to build a new facility.

The nonprofit and other social service groups say there has been a spike in the number of older residents needing help paying bills, so the project would meet that need and help finance a new building.

In 2023, United Against Poverty served 2,652 seniors. So far this year, they have helped more than 3,000.

United Against Poverty hopes its plans will mean it can better serve all its clients and “make a statement that we are concerned about seniors who are struggling,” said Dan Pugh, chair of its board of directors.

The new building would cost an estimated $16 million and need financial backing from private donors and grant funding from the city of Orlando and Orange County, according to the nonprofit, which unveiled its plans at a luncheon earlier this month.

United Against Poverty currently operates out of a 1940s ammunition factory alongside the railroad tracks on Michigan Street.

It works to help residents living in poverty, including those who are homeless, providing an urgent care clinic, a discount grocery center, an emergency food pantry and job training programs, among other services.

Under its proposal, part of its four-acre property would be sold to a developer who would build up to 200 housing units for low-income senior citizens.

Money from the land sale would go towards building the nonprofit a new facility to replace the old building whose roof partially collapsed in July, resulting in $200,000 in repairs. Heavy rainfall over Labor Day weekend caused another $50,000 in damage.

In addition to the leaky roof, the flood-prone building is full of rotting wood, moldy drywall and rodents, said Anjali Vaya, the nonprofit’s executive director.

“We bandaged it the best we can. But if a big hurricane were to come, it would be done,” she said.

The city and the county helped the nonprofit buy its property in 2013 with $1 million in grant funding. Now it hopes the two governments will, once again, provide help.

“We support the development and preservation of truly affordable housing for people at all income levels throughout the city and look forward to working with them,” said Lisa Portelli, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer’s senior advisor on homelessness, in an email.

Orange County did not respond to a request for comment on the project. But Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings attended the group’s luncheon and praised the nonprofit, saying “programs like these allow residents to stretch their budgets and provide for their families.”

Vaya and Pugh said they have had promising talks with government officials but will need private donations, too.

The agency has a developer, who it would not identify, interested in the affordable housing project. They estimate the project will cost about $40 million.

United Against Poverty hopes to get $4 million from selling the land to put toward the $16 million cost of a new, 40,000-square foot building.

“We’re fairly confident that between the help that the city and county seem willing to give us, and what we’ll gain in selling off the property, and what money we’re able to raise from the community, this is something we can pull off,” Pugh said.

The region needs more housing that is affordable for older residents with limited income, officials said. From 2023 to 2024, the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida reported a 26% increase in the number of older adults who are homeless.

“We’ve grown really fast as a community and haven’t been able to keep up the housing infrastructure at the same rate,” said Martha Are, CEO of the Homeless Services Network.

The United States is on the crest of a “silver tsunami” as baby boomers are aging and not always financially prepared for retirement, agreed Katy Eld, Medicare strategist for Florida Blue.

“People are living longer, and they’re living longer with less resources,” Eld said, adding that the nonprofit’s discounted grocery center gives struggling seniors access to nutritious foods at a price they can afford.