Sanford runoff election pits two political newcomers

As Hurricane Milton brought more than nine inches of rain in Sanford this month, the city’s wastewater treatment plant malfunctioned and roughly 500,000 gallons of partially treated sewage flowed into Mills Creek and eventually Lake Monroe, according to the state’s Department of Environmental Protection.

The snafu followed another malfunction last January at the same treatment plant on West Seminole Boulevard. That one had a far worse impact, with more than 13 million gallons of partially treated sewage reaching the lake.

Those spills are evidence as to why Sanford needs to continue its plans to upgrade its water and wastewater infrastructure, according to the two candidates — Claudia Thomas and Tara Waisanen — who are vying for the District 4 seat on the city commission in the runoff election on Nov. 5.

The election is being held after no candidate received more than 50% of the votes cast on Aug. 20. Waisanen garnered just over 42%, and Thomas 39%, of the 1,216 ballots submitted.

Both candidates are political newcomers. They decided to campaign for the seat after longtime commissioner Patty Mahany announced this year she would not seek another term.

Thomas, 69, is a retired systems integration analyst for Lockheed Martin Corp. an aerospace and defense manufacturer. She’s lived in Sanford for three years.

“I’m a huge clean water advocate,” Thomas said. “And we have had raw sewage flowing into the river and lake. I know the city is trying to address that, and I want to continue that.”

Waisanen agreed, adding that the city’s outdated infrastructure may have reached the end of its lifespan.

“It is a big concern for me,” she said about the spills. “We are the oldest city in Seminole County. So we must start to correct some of this old infrastructure as rapidly as we can.”

Besides the wastewater treatment plant, both candidates support the city’s efforts to build a multi-million upgrade to its water treatment facility that will rid its drinking water of 1,4-dioxane and PFAs, known as “forever chemicals” that are found in a variety of consumer products.

Concerns about 1,4-dioxane in Sanford were raised last year after an Orlando Sentinel investigation, “Toxic Secret,” revealed that for decades water delivered to homes mostly in northwest Seminole contained the chemical, which has been linked to cancer.

Both candidates also support the redevelopment of the Seminole Towne Center near State Road 46 and Interstate 4 into a community of residential units, shops and restaurants. The once-thriving upscale mall now sits mostly quiet and vacant.

City officials recently announced the property’s new owner could start a redevelopment project early next year.

“That would be beneficial and good for the city. We’re really optimistic,” said Thomas, calling its current state a “zombie mall.”

Waisanen, 50, remembered working at retail stores at the Seminole Towne Center when it first opened in the 1990s.

“It’s important to see that area thrive again,” she said. “So we need to work with the new owners..I hope it becomes like Baldwin Park or Winter Park Village,” popular mixed-use centers in Orange County.

Thomas said she was spurred to run as she watches Sanford grow into a “thriving and diverse” community.

“We will grow, and we need to grow,” she said. “But let’s make sure it’s done in a responsible way.”

Waisanen — a 25-year Sanford resident and co-owner of the small business Scott David Photography — says she wants more managed growth.

“I have become increasingly concerned with the large apartment complexes and the eradication of trees when these complexes are built,” she said.

Sanford commissioners are elected within their individual member districts. District 4 covers most of the city’s west side, just east of Interstate 4. It includes the large commercial district around the Seminole Towne Center and State Road 46. With about 12,000 residents, the district makes up just over 18% of Sanford’s population of roughly 65,000.