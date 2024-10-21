Open in App
    Democrat Keen leads fundraising ahead of rematch with GOP’s Booth in Florida House race

    By Silas Morgan, Orlando Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Nine months after winning his District 35 seat in the Florida House, Democrat Tom Keen will face off once more against Republican challenger Erika Booth — whom he narrowly beat even though he was outspent by more than double.

    Despite state GOP groups and lawmakers pouring cash into the hotly contested January race, Keen flipped the seat with 51% of the vote. There’s not as much money flowing in this time around, and Keen appears to have the bulk of it.

    As of Oct. 4, Keen has spent nearly $69,000 to Booth’s $34,000. This contrasts to Booth’s cash advantage in the special election — where she spent $322,850 or about $30 for each vote she won — compared to Keen’s $143,424, about $13 per vote.

    But Aubrey Jewett, political science professor at the University of Central Florida, said the seat is still up for grabs, emphasizing the narrow outcome and low turnout of 19.3% in the January special election, necessitated when incumbent Fred Hawkins was appointed as a college president.

    “Just because [Keen] won the special election doesn’t mean he’s going to win this one,” Jewett said. “Because turnout is going to be so dramatically different, the special election’s not necessarily a particularly good predictor of what we might see.”

    Nov. 5 is the second general election since the district’s current boundaries were created. In 2022, Hawkins, a Republican, won with 55%. Higher turnout is expected this time because it’s a presidential election year.

    The district, which spans Orange and Osceola counties, is a true battleground. As of January it was split almost evenly between registered Democrats, Republicans and non-party-affiliated voters.

    While Jewett expects the presidential and U.S. Senate races will likely have a down-ballot effect — the tendency for a popular political party leader to attract votes for other candidates of the same party — he said cash is a major factor that can tip the scales in a close election.

    Keen has raised $110,475.79 in cash and $142,579.59 in gifts and services in his main campaign account — with about $42,000 cash on hand. Booth has raised $95,140.24 in cash and $73,084.89 in gifts and services in her main account —with about $61,000 cash on hand.

    Keen has received more support from Democrats than Booth has from Republicans. He’s gotten $142,302.85 from state party organizations, nearly double the $72,562.76 she’s received.

    Jewett attributes Keen’s improved fundraising success to having proven himself in the special election and the advantage of now being an incumbent.

    He also said Republicans may have spent more in the special election because parties focused their resources as it was the only race. Now they must spread capital across the state and this race is more important for Democrats than Republicans.

    Democrats want to end the Republican supermajority in the Legislature — which requires them to flip several seats and hold onto current ones. Even if Republicans lose this seat they still far outnumber Democrats — the House split is 84-36.

    Keen told the Sentinel he’s not getting cocky and is running like he’s 10 points behind.

    Central Florida Voter Guide: General election races and candidates

    “It’s important to not get too full of yourself and think that just because I won once, everybody’s going to vote for me again,” he said. “Every race, you’ve got to go out and prove yourself over and over again, and that’s what we’re doing.”

    A former Navy flight officer and aerospace company manager from Lake Nona, Keen ran on solving the state’s property insurance crisis and protecting abortion rights. He said his appeal comes from focusing on issues that matter to Floridians.

    He combined that strategy with a ground operation that knocked on at least 40,000 doors. He said he plans to stick with his “winning formula,” especially because back-to-back hurricanes Helene and Milton have the potential to rock Florida’s already volatile insurance market.

    “These are real issues that that folks want to hear about. They don’t want to hear about all the other crazy anti-woke stuff,” Keen said. “That’s how I won in the special election in January, talking to all voters, not just Democrats, but NPAs and Republicans as well, because I think they’re getting even getting tired of all this nonsense that they hear coming from the other side.”

    Booth, who lives south of St. Cloud, is a former teacher who served on the Osceola County School Board from 2022. She’s married to Osceola County Commissioner Ricky Booth, who previously held the same School Board seat. Neither responded to repeated requests for an interview.

    On her campaign’s Facebook page, she said she wants to invest in teachers; foster an environment where businesses can grow; work on transportation and property insurance solutions; and protect rural lands, the environment and the agriculture industry.

    After her defeat, she was challenged in the August Republican primary by St. Cloud realtor Laura Gomez McAdams, who told the Sentinel that Booth proved she couldn’t win against Keen in November.

    But Booth advanced after burying McAdams’ largely self-funded campaign with cash from state Republican groups — which Jewett said shows the party remains confident she’s their best bet against Keen.

