Insurance, abortion, workers’ rights top issues in House District 36 race

State Rep. Rachel Plakon — a conservative Republican first elected two years ago — faces a challenge from Democrat Kelley Diona Miller in the Nov. 5 election for Florida House District 36, an area becoming increasingly competitive politically.

Stretching across most of north Seminole County, the district includes the communities of Lake Mary, Sanford and Geneva. And it had long been a mostly red district.

But since last August, Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 800 of the 127,636 registered voters. About 38,600 voters are registered without a party affiliation.

Both Lake Mary residents, Plakon and Miller agree protecting Seminole’s rural boundary — an area mostly east of the Econlockhatchee River and Lake Jesup, where development densities are restricted — is imperative. They also support funding for the arts and raising teacher pay.

But the candidates split ways on other issues.

Because of a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2023, women in Florida can no longer access legal abortions beyond six weeks of pregnancy, except in rare circumstances. The restriction replaced a 15-week ban.

Plakon, 45, who voted in favor of the six-week ban, said she believes life begins at conception. She opposes Amendment 4, a statewide ballot referendum that would repeal the state’s six-week abortion ban.

“We wanted to create a culture of life here in Florida,” she said in favor of the six-week ban. “I have serious concerns about Amendment 4…There are terms that are not fully defined, such as parental consent….This amendment is very dangerous, and I think it’s putting minors in harm’s way.”

Miller, 46, opposes the six-week restriction and called it dangerous for women’s health. She supports Amendment 4.

“A woman’s decision [whether to have an abortion] is between her mother, her doctor and her God; not politicians,” she said. “There are medical conditions that occur during a pregnancy that could threaten the life of a mother. This amendment allows them to get the needed services.”

The owner of a real estate investment company and brokerage firm, Plakon agreed that homeowner’s insurance rates have skyrocketed in recent years, with many companies leaving Florida to protect themselves from losses.

The primary factors for the increases include recent natural disasters, litigation and inflation raising the costs of building materials, she said.

“The question is whether the market can continue to sustain these recent hurricanes,” she said. “My understanding is that the free market can. But it remains to be seen. I think we need to be open to all solutions and pick the best one.”

Central Florida Voter Guide: General election races and candidates

Miller said bringing down the high costs of homeowner’s insurance is among the top issues in her campaign.

“What I know for sure is that what we’re doing now is not working,” Miller said. “I’m knocking on doors, and everyone I meet is stating that this is their number one concern.”

Miller said the state should provide financial incentives to help insurance carriers continue operating in Florida. She noted that many mid-western states, such as Oklahoma, also suffer from costly and devastating storms, including tornados, but do not have the same high insurance costs as Florida.

“There are states that do it well,” she said. “We have to go back to the drawing board and look at all options and find a better solution.”

Plakon defended her vote last March in support of a law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that prevents cities or counties from enacting protections for workers who labor outside in the heat — including those in the construction, landscaping and agriculture industries. Many workers have asked for paid rest breaks, water and access to shade when temperatures soar.

“Do we really need an ordinance saying that a worker that has to use a bathroom should be able to go? Or that if they need water, they have to take a break? They should just be able to do it,” Plakon said. “In Florida we have 67 counties. If you had 67 different regulations, then that’s going to be a detriment for companies to come here and create jobs.”

A human resources and business consultant, Miller said workers who toil outside in Florida’s heat and humidity during summer months “are doing jobs for organizations” that support the state’s economy.

“Being out in the sun can be extremely difficult,” Miller said. “It’s important that we protect the rights of workers. And I believe that there should be some policies directed at keeping them safe while they’re working.”

Plakon urges a reduction of the state’s gas tax, which hovers around 38 cents a gallon, as a way of “pushing back on inflation.”

“When you look at the price of gas, it affects the price of many things,” Plakon said. “So I hope we can get gas tax reductions as a way of bringing the price of everything down.”

Miller wants more statewide programs to help individuals struggling with substance abuse and mental health issues. That would help Florida’s economy in the long run, she said.

“I would like to see them provided with some support and programs to help them recover and move into a better situation and continue to work,” she said.

Miller is a single mother to a 12-year-old son. She has lived in Seminole County for nearly two decades.

Plakon is married to former state Rep. Scott Plakon. The couple have a young daughter.