Endorsement: Choudhry, Arrington, Herr have right ideas for Osceola, Seminole growth

In Seminole and Osceola counties, growth management is one of the biggest issues on voters’ minds, and rightly so. Both struggle against the forces that could turn hundreds of thousands of acres of open land into sprawling bedroom communities. And both are already trying to manage the toll of former bad decisions, including traffic-snarled roadways and visible blight in the way of abandoned strip malls and rundown residential stock.

We suspect many responsible Osceola leaders see Seminole as an example to emulate — particularly in the way the county lured high-paying, clean jobs by creating a mecca for corporate headquarters. And commissioners there have to be frank about the need to mend the county’s growth-at-any cost mentality.

But Seminole County faces its own challenges, including the post-COVID reality that some of those multi-story office buildings that provide a big part of the county’s employment base are not going to fill back up again. And while leaders in both counties are making laudable efforts to set standards decades into the future, they must make sure those promises are kept.

It’s a tough job that will take tough leadership. Here are our endorsements for county commission seats in the November general election.

Osceola County Commission District 1: Peggy Choudhry

Peggy Choudhry joined the commission in 2016, and during her tenure she’s been a feisty defender of smart growth and environmental stewardship and a high-energy engager who reaches out to students, seniors and everyone in between. We appreciate her indignant resistance to plans to drive a high-speed highway through the beloved Split Oak Preserve.

It’s somewhat puzzling, then, that Choudhry’s quest for re-election is so low-key. She declined to meet with the Orlando Sentinel’s editorial board and didn’t connect with the news reporter covering her race. Political observers in the county say they haven’t seen her at many events. That seems out of character, but it doesn’t change the fact that her record — both on the commission and through hercommunity engagement — shows a deep commitment to the well-being of Osceola County.

Choudhry, a hotelier and former law-enforcement officer, is a Democrat. Her Republican opponent, Disvany Martinez, has interesting ideas — including a need to focus on the county’s often-unseen but undeniable population of homeless people. But many of his criticisms of county government target decisions Choudhry opposed. And Martinez (who also declined to meet with the editorial board) doesn’t offer the same comprehensive knowledge of Osceola’s challenges and barriers, and he certainly doesn’t have her record of broad community involvement.

Osceola County Commission District 3: Brandon Arrington

In the Democratic primary, the Sentinel’s editorial board made the tough choice to endorse Maria Rambis, an activist who challenged incumbent commissioner Brandon Arrington on the out-of-control growth policies that have resulted in significant sprawl, traffic congestion and challenges in providing services such as schools, libraries and other amenities. Electing her would have been a sharp rebuke to the Osceola County power structure, including those who work behind the scenes to pave the way for growth at all costs.

At the same time, however, we acknowledged that Arrington, who has served on the commission since 2008, has done a great job of meeting many of the county’s biggest needs in ways that are both insightful and innovative. Among the signal successes: The popular Osceola Prosper program, which covers college tuition for every high-school graduate. He also works overtime to represent Osceola County on a wide range of powerful regional boards, including the Orlando Economic Partnership board of directors and the board of MetroPlan Orlando. He is currently chair of the Central Florida Expressway Authority. That’s a full-time commitment — but Arrington also has a day job as executive director of Osceola Arts.

While he did support the extension of the Osceola Parkway through Split Oak, Arrington has shown an evolving understanding of the need to manage sprawl and plan for the services new residents will need. Recently, one notable vote demonstrates that he understands the need to force better growth-management practices: His vocal support of a steep hike in so-called “mobility fees” that will be the highest in the state when they go into effect. This rate hike nearly stumbled to a halt more than once before the final vote earlier this month, but Arrington’s dogged determination helped keep it on track.

Neither of his opponents can match the breadth of his institutional knowledge or ability to keep Osceola progressing on multiple fronts. Libertarian Eric Montgomery criticizes the county’s management and transportation plans, but unlike Rambis, he doesn’t have a background of speaking up in ways that could bring meaningful change. We see the same challenge for Republican Fior D’Aliza Frias, who didn’t meet with the editorial board but was generally critical of the county’s growth policies.

It would take a long time for either of them to meet the standard Arrington has set. Osceola voters should keep him on the job.

Seminole County Commission District 5: Andria Herr

Voters in Seminole County Commission District 5 have a remarkably easy decision before them: Commissioner Andria Herr has been a crucial part of Seminole’s remarkable evolution toward a county where smart controls on growth have blended with innovative recruitment of employers.

That blend of smart policy has produced a surge in Seminole County’s prosperity and quality of life. It would probably surprise many local residents to learn that Seminole County’s median family income now ranks as the second-highest in the state — more than $13,000 higher than Orange County. Since she joined the commission in 2020, Herr has been an active proponent to keep the county on track, while looking for new ways to serve residents. We particularly like one idea she proposed after Sentinel stories revealing the presence of a dangerous contaminant in county and city water supplies: An easy to understand, frequently updated water quality dashboard that would give residents fair notice about problems as soon as they are detected.

And she’s a staunch defender of the rural boundaries that protect rural areas of Seminole County from reckless sprawl. That almost goes without saying — those boundaries are wildly popular, and Republicans like Herr support them as strongly as Democrats do. But Herr’s votes show that she’s not just paying lip service.

There are challenges ahead — including, as previously mentioned, the prospect of retooling the county’s economic-development focus. With her broad background in community service and business leadership, Herr is well-equipped to help the county evolve.

Her Democratic opponent, Gary Carney, has an affability that voters can respond to, and he says many of the right things about Seminole County’s future. But he doesn’t match Herr’s knowledge, or her laser-sharp focus on the best ways to meet the county’s needs. She’s clearly the better choice.