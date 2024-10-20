Rage Room Orlando expands reach with new youth ‘Coping Lab’

Valentina Logan, center, joins the Zamora family, from left, Laura, Abraham and AJ, 7, at Rage Room Orlando, which has a new Coping Lab area on Oct. 12, 2024. Patrick Connolly/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The Rage Room Orlando , which has hosted thousands of visitors since it opened five years ago, is expanding its reach with a new therapeutic program geared toward teens.

Owner Imari Melton, who has a background in family therapy, has seen rage room visitors smash TVs and glass objects as a way to decompress and blow off steam. Now, she’s using that space and a new “Coping Lab” to help teenagers process their emotions.

“Trauma is stored in many different parts of our bodies. It really impacts our physical being, so that’s why we wanted to combine the two,” Melton said. “We have the rage room, painting and the music lab. Right afterward, we engage them in talk therapy.”

The idea behind the 12-week “Safe Zone” program is that participants will meet through online sessions, then visit the rage room and Coping Lab every third week for in-person engagement and “active healing therapy.” Each week, teens will focus on a different topic ranging from “emotional triggers and responses” to “self-esteem and positive thinking.”

“Whenever our kids are feeling stressed, they have these outlets to get their emotions out,” Melton said. “After they engage in the activities, they are so much more open to talking to you.”

The Coping Lab has space for people with special sensory needs, an area for music, a place to paint and engaging games. While the new program is currently open to teenagers, Melton hopes to engage younger kids in the future.

The idea behind “Safe Zone” came to Melton when working with a young woman in therapy.

“I had a young lady who was in and out of foster care. She was tired of seeing another adult in her life. During a session, I found a common point, and it was music,” she said. “The next day, she came back, and she rapped her entire story. It almost had me in tears. That’s when the lightbulb went off for me. If I can find a way to use this technique with other kids, that’s magic.”

In the future, Melton hopes to open the rage room and Coping Lab in a bigger space, as well as integrate the process into classrooms and schools.

“This makes me feel like I am living out my purpose,” she said. “I’m hoping to serve the community and help kids find a way to release their emotions.”

Find me @PConnPie on Instagram or send me an email: pconnolly@orlandosentinel.com .

If you go

The Coping Lab is now accepting applications and consultations for the 12-week program by visiting mycopinglab.com . A payment plan that includes therapy is available starting at $179 per month. For more information about the rage room, visit rageroomorlando.org .