    • Orlando Sentinel

    Endorsement: Four elections-supervisor candidates promise to defend voters’ rights

    By Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, Orlando Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Accountable, fair elections are the foundation of a strong democracy. Florida’s system — in which state lawmakers set policy and 67 elected supervisors manage elections on a county level — has come a long way since it was tested in the fires of the 2000 presidential recount. In recent years, that two-part system has provided a firewall against attempts by Tallahassee leaders to undermine voters (particularly those who are economically disadvantaged or elderly) or cast doubt on the integrity of the vote. In a show of remarkable unity, supervisors have calmly rebutted any claim that elections are insecure — and opened their offices so observers could see that for themselves.

    It might seem odd, then, that these offices are elected — and elected on a partisan basis, thanks to the state constitution. But in Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties, voters should evaluate candidates for this critical role on the basis of trust, good sense and an unshakable commitment to the sanctity of the ballot.

    Orange County Supervisor of Elections: Karen Castor Dentel

    This race is a bizarre repeat of the August Democratic primary, which was forced onto the November ballot after a successful legal challenge by one of the four candidates in that race. We’re sticking with our initial pick. “Based on her deep knowledge of the community, her ability to spot patterns before they become problems and her steely spine that won’t bend under misleading attacks, we endorse Karen Castor Dentel f or Orange County’s next supervisor of elections,” we wrote.

    Orange Supervisor of Elections candidates face off again — and this time it counts

    Local voters know Castor Dentel well. A veteran teacher, she’s served on the Orange County School Board since 2017 and before that was a member of the state House of Representatives. In each office, she’s demonstrated a clear-eyed expertise and pragmatic focus that served her constituents well. She’s suggesting several innovative changes for the Orange County elections office, including  a written code of ethics for her employees, an operational audit of the office’s core functions and an expansion of early-voting sites. (missing space) It’s easy to believe her when she promises to retain the best policies of long-term supervisor Bill Cowles, who retired in January, while pursuing innovations that could make voting more convenient and accessible.

    If not for the legal challenge that removed a fifth candidate, non-partisan Cynthia Harris, from the ballot, the winner of the Democratic primary would already be the supervisor-elect. And that winner would be Castor Dentel, by a decisive margin; a public-records request revealed that she claimed more than 56% of the vote in the primary.

    We’ve never been a big fan of the notion that one party should control the outcome of an election, however. The lawsuit — filed by attorney Dan Helm — gives Republicans and non-party-affiliated voters the chance to have their voices heard. It’s a fair outcome for a flawed process.

    Each of the other candidates in this race has something to offer voters. Helm, the only candidate to have been employed in the supervisor’s office, has a history of voter advocacy. So does Wes Hodge, the former chairman of the Orange County Democratic Party. Both also share a deep knowledge of the inner workings of the supervisor’s office that would allow them to step into place and earn voters’ trust. The fourth candidate, Sunshine Linda-Marie Grund, lacks that experience but is clearly enthusiastic about encouraging voters.

    But Castor Dentel has the broad experience and right touch that’s badly needed in Orange County. Since Cowles stepped down, the office has been under the stewardship of Glen Gilzean, who was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. That shift left many of the office’s long-time employees nervous about their future and unwilling to make big changes. Castor Dentel inspires confidence that she could reinvigorate the office and serve voters’ needs in an atmosphere of transparency, competence and accuracy.

    The Orlando Sentinel endorses Karen Castor Dentel for Orange County supervisor of elections.

    Seminole County Supervisor of Elections: Amy Pennock

    This race could represent the most difficult choice of the 2024 season, because both candidates are near-perfect examples of everything voters should expect of their supervisor. Both have professional backgrounds that would give them unique oversight into the complicated business of running elections, which condense months of hard work into a few frenzied weeks of voting with little tolerance for mistakes. Both are believable when they insist that they’d put voters’ rights, ballot accuracy and transparency above any partisan considerations.

    Rivals for Seminole elections chief seek to build voter trust

    They overlap on many important priorities for Seminole County, including the need to expand early voting and make it accessible to voters who might not be comfortable in English. And they want to implement technological improvements that would provide a layer of insurance that ballots are counted accurately.

    Between Democrat Deborah Poulalion and Republican Amy Pennock, Seminole voters really can’t go wrong. No matter the outcome, they will be the winners of this election. And either candidate would do a good job of healing the trauma from Chris Anderson’s tenure, which was marked by erratic behavior and a significant exodus of qualified staff.

    For reasons that are not entirely fair, however, we have to give the edge to Pennock. Many of the changes this office needs — including an expansion of early-voting sites and hours, as well as technology that would enable the translation of ballots for voters are not entirely comfortable with English — will need funding. And over the past few years, the Seminole County Commission has clashed harshly with Anderson over money issues. Pennock, a current School Board member who has good relationships throughout county government, is more likely to make the case that additional expenditures are justified. We’d like to think that the GOP-dominated commission would give Poulalion equal consideration. But that’s not guaranteed.

    We do take one quibble with Pennock’s positions, however. She doesn’t support paying for return postage on mail ballots — an improvement most surrounding counties have adopted and that could be a real issue this year when two stamps are required to return an unusually heavy ballot.  She says voters should have “skin in the game,” but voting is a right, not something that has to be earned (or paid for). And she says ballots with inadequate postage will be delivered anyway — but that is still likely to disenfranchise those voters who delay sending in their ballots because they don’t have stamps on hand, until it’s too late. She should re-evaluate this position.

    But Pennock is on the right side of so many other priorities for this office, and she’s more likely to win the support needed to get the elections office back on track. Those should be the deciding factors.

    The Orlando Sentinel endorses Amy Pennock for Seminole County supervisor of elections.

    Osceola County Supervisor of Elections: Mary Jane Arrington

    Osceola County voters learned, a long time ago, that Mary Jane Arrington was someone they could trust — starting in 1994 when she became the first woman elected to the County Commission. She took over the elections office in 2008, and her tenure has been marked by calm competence, with an emphasis on transparency and accountability. That doesn’t make her complacent. In fact, she’s made changes in nearly every election cycle that make voting more convenient and accessible, and she’s taken the step of becoming a certified elections professional, a credential that demonstrates her commitment to ensuring voting accuracy and oversight.

    That gives her the clout she needs to advocate for changes — including expansion of early voting sites and paid return postage for mail ballots. And it serves as an important barricade against those who would cast doubt on the integrity of Florida’s elections in an effort to raise obstacles for voters, particularly those who work in jobs that don’t always flex to allow easy access to the polls.

    Arrington’s Republican opponent, Jim Trautz, voices support for many of those same priorities. But he’s been keeping company with people who embrace a radical agenda that would shut down mail balloting and early voting, including public press conferences where he didn’t separate himself from those extreme views. He hasn’t made the case that Arrington needs to go — but he has raised doubts about the sincerity of his vows to protect Osceola voters.

    The Orlando Sentinel endorses Mary Jane Arrington for Osceola County supervisor of elections.

    Lake County Supervisor of Elections: Alan Hays

    In the August primary, Lake Supervisor Alan Hays took on one of those dangerous voting-rights deniers — and thumped him. That’s what we expected from Hays, who has been a fire-breathing defender of elections integrity and voter access ever since he took office in 2016.

    Hays faces two write-in candidates on the November ballot. Neither has made much effort to challenge him, but Lake County voters should still take the time to mark his name — if only to say “thank you” for the way he’s defended their most sacred rights.

    The Orlando Sentinel endorses Alan Hays for Lake County supervisor of elections.

    Election endorsements are the opinion of the Orlando Sentinel Editorial Board, reflecting our values and priorities for the community. Our reporters and news editors do not participate in endorsement decisions.

    We urge voters to not rely solely on our opinions in deciding how to cast a vote. Voters should check the candidates’ campaign websites and social media accounts (if they don’t have either, that should be a red flag). Ask friends and neighbors what they think. Google the candidates and check out their campaign finances. In addition, we’ve recorded our interviews and posted them in full at OrlandoSentinel.com/opinion .

    The editorial board consists of Opinion Editor Krys Fluker, Insight Editor Jay Reddick and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Send emails to insight@orlandosentinel.com .

