    • Orlando Sentinel

    Hurricane center says depression could form in Caribbean, tracks 1 other system

    By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    The National Hurricane Center continued Friday to keep track of two systems with a chance to form into the season’s next tropical depression or storm, with the most likely in the western Caribbean.

    As of the NHC’s 2 p.m. tropical outlook, that broad area of low pressure with widespread showers and thunderstorms has become better defined with widespread showers and thunderstorms to the north of eastern Honduras.

    “Environmental conditions appear conducive for some additional development over the next day or so, and a short-lived tropical depression or storm could form before the system moves inland over Central America on Saturday,” forecasters said. “Interests in Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico should monitor the progress of this system, as tropical storm watches or warnings may be required later today.”

    The system will produce heavy rainfall regardless across portions of Central America and southern Mexico through the weekend.

    If it were to develop, it could become Tropical Storm Nadine.

    The NHC gives it a 70% chance to develop in the next two to seven days.

    The other system spanning an area a few hundred miles north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands is a trough of low pressure with some showers and thunderstorms.

    “Development, if any, of this disturbance should be slow to occur while it moves quickly westward to west-northwestward at around 20
    mph, continuing north of Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today, then near Hispaniola and the southeastern Bahamas this weekend,” forecasters said. “Further development is not expected due to strong upper-level winds by early next week.”

    The NHC has dropped chances for this system to develop to just 20% in the next two to seven days. It had been as high as 60% earlier in the week.

    The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has produced 13 named storms so far, including nine hurricanes. Three of those struck Florida.

    Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

